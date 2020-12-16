Jake Paul Singles Out Conor McGregor's Partner On Instagram By Unfollowing Everybody Else jakepaul/Twitter/deedevlin1/Instagram

Jake Paul has singled out Conor McGregor’s partner, Dee Devlin, by unfollowing everybody else on Instagram apart from her and Dillon Danis’s girlfriend, Savvanah Montano.

This move comes after the 23-year-old YouTuber was widely mocked for expressing his interest in fighting McGregor, a former UFC featherweight and lightweight champion.

Advert 10

In an expletative filled video, Paul insulted McGregor, Devlin and UFC president Dana White, pushing for McGregor to ‘sign the contract’. Many have made fun of this rather lofty ambition, believing that Paul is wading way, way out of his depths.

Dee Devlin deedevlin1/Instagram

However, it’s one thing to call out one of the most formidable UFC fighters on the planet, and quite another to make rude and completely unnecessary remarks about their loved ones.

Attempting to taunt the Irishman into a bout, Paul jeered:

Advert 10

I know you’re probably beating up old dudes in a bar right now, or maybe you’re jacking off because you’re sick of f*cking your wife, I mean, she’s a four, Conor, you could do a lot better.

Paul told McGregor that his team had sent him over a $50 million cheque, ‘the biggest fight offer you’ve ever been offered’, in a bid to get him to agree to the fight.

Appearing to mock McGregor’s signature style, Paul could be seen wearing flip-up glasses and an Irish flag while smoking a cigar and holding a glass of whiskey.

You can watch the extremely cringey call out video for yourself below:

Advert 10

The latest stunt of unfollowing everyone apart from Devlin and Montano appears to be yet another – as of yet unsuccessful – attempt to grab McGregor’s attention.

During another recent stunt, Paul interrupted an interview with Danis, known to be Conor McGregor’s UFC ally, in a rather childish drive-by water balloon attack.

In footage Paul has since shared on social media, Paul can be seen pulling up in his vehicle and shouting over to Danis, who is clearly busy with an interview: ‘Hey look, it’s Conor McGregor’s b*tch right there! P*ssy, p*ssy!’

Advert 10

Danis then pursues them, even catching one of the balloons and chucking it right back. However, Paul and his group quickly retreat, screaming: ‘F*ck you b*tch, you’re a b*tch.’

PA Images

Paul – who has 14.3 million Instagram followers at the time of writing – boasts in his bio that he is ‘the future of boxing’. However, social media clout means nothing when facing off an opponent in the ring.

Although McGregor may be ignoring Paul’s pleas for attention, other UFC fighters have wasted no time in taking him down a peg or two.

Advert 10

Nate Diaz, who’s fought McGregor twice in his career, wrote: ‘You need your ass beat for free u spoiled f*ck u can’t really fight dumbsh*t your gonna end up with your ass whooped for real somewhere talking like that.’

Paul has fought twice. However, neither of these times saw him pitted against professional fighters, never mind the likes of a legend like Conor McGregor.