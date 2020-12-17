Jake Paul Teams Up With Mike Tyson For Weed-Fuelled Podcast jakepaul/Instagram

Jake Paul is teaming up with Mike Tyson for a podcast – and there’ll be plenty of weed.

The YouTuber, in the words of UFC president Dana White, has injected himself into the fighting world since his win over former NBA player Nate Robinson.

He’s been calling out Conor McGregor, attracted the anger of Nate Diaz and even a fight offer from Amanda Nunes. Now, Tyson is bringing the 23-year-old on for an episode of Hotboxin’.

Hotboxin with Mike Tyson sees the former heavyweight world champion, ‘the baddest man on the planet… pour his soul into conversations with fascinating minds, celebrities and athletes in a studio full of smoke’.

In an Instagram Story, Paul confirmed he was due to appear on the podcast, putting up a short clip of him in the studio with Tyson. The 54-year-old has praised YouTube boxers before, believing them to have brought more life into the sport as UFC became more popular.

This stands in stark comparison to the views of some commentators, who believe someone like Paul – who ha never fought a professional boxer – landing a super exhibition with Floyd Mayweather is actually embarrassing the sport.

In his recent post-fight interview, Tyson said: ‘My ego says so many things, but my reality says this, they helped boxing so much. Boxing owes these guys some kind of… they owe these YouTube boxers some kind of respect.’

He added: ‘They should give these guys some belts because these guys make boxing alive… boxing was pretty much a dying sport. The UFC was kicking our butt. Boxing is going back thanks to the YouTube boxers.’

There’s no release date for Tyson and Paul’s Hotboxin’ episode.