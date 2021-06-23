Jake Paul Threatens Tyron Woodley With Bizarre Warning Ahead Of Upcoming Fight
Jake Paul seems to be using strange metaphors ahead of his boxing matches in an attempt to intimidate his opponents.
Paul has managed to create a successful career in boxing recently. His fights have generated a great deal of publicity and been watched by millions, while people debate what social media personalities are doing to the sport. The YouTuber turned boxer now has his eyes set on his upcoming bout after winning his last three.
Paul will face 39-year old Tyron Woodley in his next fight. Woodley was the UFC Welterweight Champion and, with this in mind, it could be a tough fight for Paul. Nonetheless, the YouTuber has posted on Instagram that he is not phased about the competition.
My pro fights haven’t lasted long, but in sparring, I love taking my opponents into deep waters and drowning them with my overwhelming cardio, consistency, and precise punch selection… Soon we will see how well Tyron can swim.
Following the metaphor that he takes opponents into deep waters, Paul optimistically looks forward to seeing how well Tyron Woodley can swim. While Paul isn’t saying he’ll literally drown Woodley with his boxing technique, it is strongly implied. It’s an odd threat to make, but it strangely makes sense.
The fight will be the first for Woodley since he was let go by UFC after four consecutive losses. Despite this, the former champion is confident he will be able to swim against his opponent.
Speaking on the Michael Bisping Podcast, Woodley said he will knock out Paul quickly:
First round sounds cocky, sounds dope, but I just know that if I’m fighting Tyron Woodley, everyone is going to tell him to cover up, weather the storm, clinch him, grab him, keep him away from you, stay at distance, watch out for the right hand.
I’ve got to set a couple of traps so I may need a round or two to set some traps, see what he responds to and I think third round I should be able to clean up the deal.
Evidently, Woodley doesn’t think he’ll need to go into deep waters to win the fight. If Woodley does win, it will be his first victory since he took on Darren Till at UFC 228, in 2018.
On the back of these comments, this fight is already gaining a lot of attention and many will be keen to see where and when it will take place.
