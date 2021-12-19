Jake Paul Viciously Mocks Tommy Fury During Ring Walk And Explicit Post-KO Interview

Michael Benson/Jake Paul/Twitter

Jake Paul celebrated his fifth consecutive victory in boxing by calling out would-be opponent Tommy Fury.

Jake Paul defeated Tyron Woodley by knockout in the sixth round of their rematch, having previously beaten the 39-year-old by split decision back in August.

Woodley was not supposed to be the 24-year-old’s opponent, however, having stepped in with less than two weeks notice after British boxer Tommy Fury pulled out due to injury.

Fury suffered from a chest infection and broken ribs during his training camp ahead of the fight with Paul, forcing him to withdraw from his scheduled bout with Paul.

Not one to be quiet in victory, Paul celebrated his win over Woodley by paying tribute to his defeated opponent and calling Fury out, MailOnline reports.

‘This guy is a legend and respect him for taking the fight on two weeks’ notice,’ Paul said of Woodley, before adding, ‘Tommy Fury is a b**** for pulling out of the fight.’

The 24-year-old took another chance to jab at Fury during the post-fight press conference, saying said Fury was ‘lucky he wasn’t in there tonight’ and that ‘Tyron is way tougher’, the Mirror reports.

Whether Paul will eventually fight Fury is another matter, as the YouTuber-turned-boxer said he wanted to take some time off and go ‘on a real vacation’ before squaring up to his next opponent.

Meanwhile, TalkSPORT reports that Paul has suggested he may never fight Fury as the British boxer ‘had his shot’ and a potential bout between the two ‘isn’t going to happen’.