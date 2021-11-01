Jake Paul Vs Tommy Fury Contract Contains Hilarious Name Change Clause, Dad John Confirms

Alamy

Tommy Fury’s father has just confirmed the strange yet hilarious clause the Love Island star signed up to for his fight with YouTuber-turned-boxer Jake Paul.

Fury and Paul have yet to take to the ring. However, their beef started well before now, with the pair trolling each other online and tension nearly boiling over into a backstage brawl after Fury’s victory over Tyron Woodley in the middle of this year.

Advert 10

The countdown for the fight, which is set to take place in Tampa, Florida, is now well and truly on, after Fury agreed to sign a contract that included one rather embarrassing and ridiculous condition.

Fury’s dad, John Fury, has since confirmed the ‘bizarre’ clause for the pair’s match, which is set to go ahead on December 18.

Alamy

The pressure is well and truly on for Fury. After his half-brother Tyson Fury warned that he would need to change his name if he lost against the American YouTuber, Paul has written the name change into the pair’s contract.

Advert 10

Paul shared the new contract details for Fury on social media, saying that if he lost he would give Fury a bonus of $500,000, but if Paul won, Fury would have to ‘change [his] last name for one year to Tommy Fumbles’.

Fury replied via Instagram:

We have a deal. Get that sent over to my lawyers ASAP right now. We’ll get that looked at and sorted because there’s not a chance in hell you are winning this fight. You’re leaving on a stretcher. You’re getting knocked spark out and you know it. Get it over to me now.

However, despite the agreement between the pair, John Fury, father to both Tyson and Tommy, told BT Sport that Paul’s team are ‘being awkward’.

Advert 10

John called the contract ‘bizarre’ and said if he was ‘going to go through what they’d put in the contract’ they’d ‘be here all day’.

John admitted he said ‘yes to everything’ because he ‘know[s] Jake Paul can’t beat Tommy no matter what he does’.

However, if Fury loses the fight against Paul, not only will he have to ‘obtain a deed poll’ to legally change his last name, but he will also have to change all of his social media profiles to reflect the change and ‘utilise the name “Tommy Fumbles” in all forms of media’.

Advert 10

Fury has yet to be defeated in his last seven fights, and is set to be Paul’s toughest opponent yet, with promoter Eddie Hearn having said that if Fury did lose ‘it would be the most embarrassing thing‘.