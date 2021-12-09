Jake Paul Wants To Fight Tiger Woods

Alamy

Jake Paul has bizarrely decided he wants to fight American golfer Tiger Woods for the most random of reasons.

While Paul is now set to fight Tyron Woodley instead, the 24-year-old has suggested a fight between himself and pro-golfer Tiger Woods, after he spotted him on a rogue Google search.

Paul apparently looked up ‘Google Trends Top 10 most searched Athletes of 2021,’ and upon finding the golfer in the top spot, with himself in last place, resolved on Twitter that he wanted to have it out with him in the ring.

Paul tweeted:

Google Trends Top 10 most searched Athletes of 2021. Looking like a Jake Paul vs. Tiger Woods fight in 2022.

Of course, it’s unlikely we’ll ever see such a matchup take place; not only has Woods never stepped into the world of boxing before, but he is also still recovering from an injury he sustained in a serious car crash in LA in February 2021.

The post has since garnered hundreds of comments, with users weighing in with their thoughts on the proposition. One said: ‘Omg this guy bro you think ur the best but you fight people that are not even boxers.’

Another wrote:

Lol Jake Paul googling himself is the only reason he made this list.

A third commented: ‘It’s funny how you’ve called yourself an athlete.’

Last month, Woods told Golf Digest he wasn’t expecting to return to golf to ‘compete and play against the best players in the world’, and that he could have a ‘great life’ without it.

‘I can still participate in the game of golf. I can still, if my leg gets OK, click off a tournament here or there,’ he noted.

Unfortunately for Paul, it appears highly unlikely that Woods will suddenly make the leap from golf to boxing, no matter how desperate the YouTuber is to make the top of the list.