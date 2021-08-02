Jamaican Sprinter’s Relaxed 200m Finish Backfires Spectacularly

BBC/PA Images

We all remember watching Usain Bolt cruise over the line miles in front of his opponents, but one of his compatriots has learned that pulling that kind of move can seriously backfire.

Shericka Jackson, who won bronze in the women’s 100m over the weekend, was easing her way through her 200m heat when she decided to slow things down to a jog 50 metres out from the line.

Unfortunately for Jackson, she badly misjudged the speed of her rivals and ended up getting squeaked past on the line by not one, but two athletes, leaving her with an anxious wait to find out if she’d qualify.

PA Images

While the Jamaican seemed unbothered on camera, her gamble ended up coming back to bite her, with the 27-year-old missing out on a place in the semi-finals, ending her double medal hopes.

The bizarre mistake left those watching absolutely baffled, with BBC commentator Steve Cram asking ‘What on earth? Why take such risks?

‘I’m sorry to sound exasperated but I am, on her behalf, on her coach’s behalf and her teammates,’ he continued, saying ‘it’s just not necessary.’

‘Craziness, just crazy. It’s really lazy performance. As a coach, I don’t think I could talk to my athlete for weeks if they did that,’ echoed former world champion hurdler Colin Jackson.

PA Images

Although the Jamaican sprinter is competing at her second Olympics, one of her coaches pointed out this was the first time she’d raced in the 200m competition, with Jackson having previously specialised in the 400m.

‘She obviously misread, she paid the price. She is not a senior athlete, she is a senior athlete in the 400m and a rookie at the 200m,’ said Jamaican sprint coach Stephen Francis, per The Independent.

‘I expected her to do better. She will learn,’ he added.

Both Jackson’s compatriots, Shelly-Ann Fraser-Pryce and reigning 200m Olympic champion Elaine Thompson-Herah safely qualified for the semi-finals, with Thompson-Herah looking to achieve her second consecutive 100m and 200m Olympic double.