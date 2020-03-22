Jamal Murray Apologises After Sex Video Posted To His Instagram

NBA star Jamal Murray has apologised after a NSFW video was posted to his personal Instagram account. PA Images

The video, which reportedly showed a man – believed to be 23-year-old Murray – receiving oral sex from a woman, was posted to his Instagram stories in the early hours of Sunday morning, March 22.

It was deleted shortly afterwards and a series of random images were posted to his account, but not before many of his 445k followers saw the video, leading to it going quickly viral on social media.

Initially, fans of the Jamal, a guard for the Denver Nuggets, were unsure whether he had posted the video to his account accidentally – although the images that followed after it was deleted led many to speculate whether his account had been hacked.

These images included one of an inflatable dancing man, one of a brown paper bag emblazoned with the words ‘disposable bullshit bag’, and a computer screenshot of a log-in screen.

Others speculated that these images could just be Murray trying to cover up his accidental posting of the explicit video, although the 23-year-old later cleared this up by confirming that he had indeed been hacked.

In a message posted to Twitter, the basketball player wrote: ‘First and foremost I would like to apologize to my fans. My account has been hacked, currently working on the issue. Thanks.’

Murray’s girlfriend also turned to Twitter to ask anybody who had access to the video to get rid of it, writing: ‘If you have the video please delete it.’

The 23-year-old’s entire Instagram page was taken down within an hour of the video getting posted, before later being re-activated without any of the NSFW content.

It comes just a few days after the NBA star shared some of the ways he’s been occupying his time while in self-isolation during the coronavirus pandemic, with a post from the NBA showing Murray playing some songs on a piano.

At the time, he told fans:

Music is there through the good times and bad! It gets you through anything and right now it’s all I need, love learning new tunes. Anybody know these tunes? Stay home and stay safe everyone!

Murray joins other NBA professionals and sports stars in self-isolation, after all four of America’s pro leagues – Major League Baseball (MLB), National Basketball Association (NBA), National Football League (NFL), and National Hockey League (NHL) – suspended their seasons as a result of COVID-19.

According to the latest figures from Friday, March 20, there were 15,219 confirmed cases of COVID-19 across the US and 201 reported deaths. Those figures are expected to be updated tomorrow, March 23.

Our thoughts are with all those affected by coronavirus and the families of those who have lost their lives.