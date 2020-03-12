Joanna Jedrzejczyk And Weili Zhang Deserve $10 Million For Fighting Until Disfigured, UFC Middleweight Says
UFC middleweight contender Darren Till has argued Joanna Jedrzejczyk and Weili Zhang should be paid $5 million each for fighting until their faces became barely recognisable.
The two UFC strawweights went head to head at UFC 248 at the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas on Saturday, March 7, and threw a combined total of 783 strikes in the 25-minute-long world championship fight – that’s a strike every 1.9 seconds.
Zhang and Jedrzejczyk fought tirelessly, and their determination has lead many to label the event as the greatest fight in the history of women’s MMA.
Following almost half an hour of relentless kicking and punching, Jedrzejczyk’s face was almost recognisable. She suffered a bent nose and a hematoma on either side of her forehead, which swelled severely and caused extreme bruising, leaving her looking like very different to the person who entered the ring.
Both fighters ended up in hospital as a result of the fight, though they were later released as their injuries were not deemed significant.
The fight came to an end with Zhang as the winner, after which she took home $200,000, along with an added $50,000 for being awarded the ‘Fight of the Night’ bonus. Jedrzejczyk earned a total of $156,000, inclusive of the bonus.
However, Till, who defeated Kelvin Gastelum at UFC 244 in 2019, believes the pair deserved much more.
He expressed his admiration for the two women in an interview with MMA Fighting’s Eurobash podcast, commenting:
Joanna and Weili Zhang, what a fight! Oh my god, I have never seen a fight like that before in my life.
It was f*ckin’ unbelievable, mate. I don’t even know what to say, it was unbelievable! Oh my god…I swear…give them two girls five million dollars each because they deserve it.
Till went on to say that despite the fact Jedrzejczyk lost the fight, her performance was enough for her to still be considered a champion.
He continued:
Listen, it’s one of those things where whoever wins, just wins and there are no hard feelings… well there may be hard feelings there for Joanna because she could be the champion, but she sort of is a champion after a fight like that.
Five years’ time, it’s getting inducted into the Hall of Fame, no questions asked.
Though Zhang and Jedrzejczyk were well enough to be released from hospital, their injuries were bad enough that the Nevada Athletic Commission, which had jurisdiction over the event, issued two-month medical suspensions for both fighters.
The suspension will be lifted on May 5.
Hopefully both fighters will make speedy recoveries.
