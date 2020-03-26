Joanna Jedrzejczyk Shares Recovery 16 Days After Brutal UFC Battle
UFC fighter Joanna Jedrzejczyk has amazingly recovered from a brutal head injury in just over two weeks.
Jedrzejczyk was left unrecognisable after sustained the head injury after her UFC 248 fight against Zhang Weili on March 7 at the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas.
Following the savage battle between the two fighters, Jedrzejczyk was left with severe swelling to her forehead caused by haematoma – bleeding outside of the blood vessels.
While you would expect someone to take months to recover from such an injury, Jedrzejczyk is back looking to her usual self just 16 days later.
After the swelling went down, Jedrzejczyk boasted some beastly bruises under her eyes following the match but now appears to be nearly fully recovered.
Taking to Instagram yesterday, the 32-year-old shared a picture of herself looking back to normal and asked her 1.7 million followers for training ideas.
The Polish UFC fighter wrote:
Any training ideas?! I plan to do cardio on a stationary bike, exercise with kettle and rubber
After training, don’t forget about proper supplementation and hygiene! I’ll give you some ideas.
I mean, hats off to her to getting back to training so quickly. If I had sustained an injury as bad as hers, I’d have been recovering for ages.
In a recent interview with ESPN, the Polish fighter spoke about her previous opponent and said she had, ‘nothing but respect’ for her and told her to ‘take care’.
Weili, 30, was only just hailed as champion of the brutal match earlier this month which saw her take the win in a split-decision from judges, with one scoring 48-47 to Jedrzejczyk and the other two scoring it 48-47 for Weili.
Both Weili and Jedrzejczyk, 32, were – understandably – taken to hospital as a result of their horrific injuries.
After the fight Jedrzejczyk said:
You see my swellness, I felt this. She did great. There was something missing, but I felt all the punches you know.
From the third round the swellness was bothering me and I felt it was just getting more and more swollen and my head was like going on and off. But all good, congrats Zhang and I’m very happy we gave you a good fight.
Zhang took home $200,000, along with an added $50,000 for being awarded the ‘Fight of the Night’ bonus while Jedrzejczyk earned a total of $156,000, inclusive of the bonus.
While that’s a decent amount of money to earn in one night, UFC middleweight contender Darren Till argued the pair should have received $5 million each for fighting until disfigured and said he’d never seen a fight like theirs in his life.
$5 million under her belt or not, it’s great to see Joanna Jedrzejczyk looking like herself again.
