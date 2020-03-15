Joanna Jedrzejczyk Updates Fans On ‘Many Bruises’ After Horrific Injury From Brutal UFC Battle

Joanna Jedrzejczyk has updated her fans on her ‘many bruises’ after she sustained horrific injuries during last weekend’s UFC 248 fight in Las Vegas.

The 32-year-old mixed martial artist was left looking unrecognisable after her five-round fight with Zhang Weili, during which she sustained severe swelling to the face and extensive bruising.

In the days that followed the fight, Jedrzejczyk had been seen out and about in public covering her injuries with a hat and sunglasses, but she has now shown her face for the first time on Instagram.

Posting a video of herself back in Poland to her Instagram Story, Jedrzejczyk said she still has ‘so many’ bruises on her face and chest but that she’s ‘feel[ing] better’.

She said:

Hello guys! I made it home. I’m in Poland, it’s almost 2am. Happy to be back home. I took a long shower, unpacked some stuff and now I’m having a small home spa. It’s a mud mask. Of course, I’m still having so many bruises on my face, on my chest. The swelling went down but I feel better. So, we good! I’m about to go to sleep. I cannot wait to enjoy my family and friends. Be safe guys.

Luckily, fans were able to see that her swelling had gone down and her face was healing, although the mud mask gave the impression that her face was slightly (although not much) more bruised than it is in reality.

Prior to this video, Jedrzejczyk had only shared one photo of herself – well, of her forehead, while the rest of her face was covered.

In the photo, she included a caption that said her injuries were ‘healing fast’ and described herself as a ‘warrior’ – something I don’t think anybody can deny after watching that performance.

As seen in the photo, which was also shared with her 1.7 million followers, her forehead looked slightly less discoloured as can be seen in the video. Either way, it’s still a massive improvement than a few days ago.

A large swelling began to appear on Jedrzejczyk’s forehead towards the latter stages of the fight in the third round, but she somehow managed to fight her way to the final bell.

She did end up losing the fight, which is now her fourth consecutive defeat in a world title fight, but has remained in good spirits ever since.

The fighter will now presumably take some time off to allow her injuries to fully heal. What a fighter!