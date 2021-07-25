Joey Barton, Former Premier League Footballer, Charged With Assault On Woman

PA Images

Former Premier League footballer Joey Barton has been charged with assault.

Barton, the manager of Bristol Rovers who previously played for Manchester City, is expected to appear at Wimbledon Magistrates’ Court on Monday, July 26. He’s accused of attacking a woman and leaving her with a head injury.

‘Joseph Barton, of Widnes, Cheshire, is due to appear on bail on Monday, July 26, at Wimbledon magistrates’ court charged with assault by beating,’ a spokesperson for the Met Police said.

‘The charge relates to an incident which took place at a residential property in Kew on Wednesday, June 2 in which a woman received a head injury. London Ambulance Service did not attend. A 38-year-old man was arrested on June 2, bailed pending further enquiries, and subsequently charged,’ they added.

Neither Bristol Rovers, Barton nor the League Managers’ Association have commented on the assault charge.

Barton has been married to Georgia McNeil for two years, with whom he shares two children: Cassius and Pieta. The pair have been together for more than a decade.

Barton has only been in charge at League One side Bristol Rovers since February having left former club Fleetwood just a few days into the new year.

He’s been in charge of Bristol Rovers since February, after leaving Fleetwood at the beginning of 2021. He retired from playing football three years ago, having played for Everton, Liverpool, Manchester City, Queens Park Rangers, Marseille, Burnley and Rangers throughout his career. He also played for England’s national team once in a friendly against Spain in 2017.

