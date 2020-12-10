John Barnes Defends 4th Official Accused Of Racism During PSG Vs. Istanbul Basaksehir Game officialbarnesy/Twitter/PA Images

John Barnes has sparked a row on social media after he defended the fourth official accused of racism during the Paris Saint-Germain match against Istanbul Basaksehir on Tuesday, December 8.

The Champions League game drew to a halt after Sebastian Coltescu reportedly used a racial slur when referring to coach Pierre Webo.

The slur led to both teams walking off the pitch, before the game was eventually abandoned and rescheduled for the following night, along with a new referee team.

However, due to the language barrier and different possible translations of the exact meaning of the term reportedly used, there has been plenty of debate on the matter, with former Liverpool and England legend Barnes now joining in.

Barnes, who experienced racism first hand during his career on the pitch, took to Twitter sharing a photo of all the coaching staff at Istanbul.

‘One of them is going to be sent off and the ref asks the fourth official which one he should send off,’ he wrote.

‘Can anyone tell me how he should identify him as he doesn’t know their names and they aren’t wearing numbers, other than the black one?’

Another Twitter user then responded by commenting: ‘Is it actually racist though? Why say Black Lives matter if black is deemed racist and if so would you agree White Chicks, White Men Can’t Jump etc would also be classed as racist?’

Barnes replied: ‘It’s NOT racist to describe the offender as the black one! We are telling people to call us black, he doesn’t know his name, there are 6/7 coaches standing together all Turkish, one is to be sent off. The ref says which one, THE BLACK ONE what else can he say to let the ref know?’

Football fans were left divided over the 57-year-old’s comments, with one fan suggesting Coltescu should have asked for a name rather than referring to the coach based on his skin colour.

‘The ref doesn’t know who to ask. The fourth official has to tell the ref which one to approach so he tells him to approach “the black one”. The fourth official’s job is JUST to identify him, not ask his name,’ Barnes replied.

Since the incident, Coltescu has had his Instagram account hacked and his profile changed to a picture of Webo, with the caption #notoracism.

‘Sorry for the misunderstanding. My intention was never racism,’ he said in a statement.

‘In such an environment, people sometimes cannot express their feelings correctly and can be misunderstood. I apologise on behalf of the UEFA Champions League. I hope you understand,’ he added.