John Cena Wrestled A Puppet At Wrestlemania 36 And Still Lost WWE

Sixteen-time WWE World Champion John Cena fought a puppet at WrestleMania 36 and ended up losing the entire fight.

Advert

I know self-isolating might have restricted the amount of times Cena was able to train for the event, but really? He shouldn’t have forgotten so much that he let a puppet psyche him out.

There was no audience in attendance as WrestleMania 36 went ahead over the weekend, but that didn’t stop WWE putting on a great show.

Fans were able to see Charlotte Flair beat Rhea Ripley, Edge beat Randy Orton and The Street Profits beat Austin Theory and Angel Garza in the WWE Raw Tag Team Championship, as well as Drew McIntyre beat Brock Lesnar to become Britain’s first ever WWE Champion.

Advert

In spite of McIntyre’s history-making success, though, it wasn’t the more traditional fights that became a talking point of the event, and that’s because Cena’s fight against Bray Wyatt, aka The Fiend, was easily one of the most bizarre WWE performances to have ever taken place.

In 2019, Wyatt launched a puppet show entitled Firefly Fun House and developed a sinister alternate personality called The Fiend, who just so happens to be able to manipulate time and space. Somehow, Cena ended up becoming part the show of last night, April 5.

John Cena fights a puppet WWE

Wyatt and Cena put on a cinematic display in which they journeyed through various points in Cena’s career and wrestling history, with Wyatt arguing the 16-time world champion had been given endless opportunities while Wyatt had to work for everything he had accomplished.

Amid the display, Cena found himself being directed by various puppets before beating up a German-voiced puppet named Huskus the Pig Boy. Though he appeared to be doing a good job of showing the inanimate object who was boss, before long The Fiend appeared behind Cena and locked him in a Mandible Claw.

The Fiend drove the wrestling legend to the mat, bringing the wacky display to an end.

Advert

The entire event was baffling, to say the least, and it’s possible WWE decided to go down that route in order to make sure Wyatt ended his Universal title run at WrestleMania with a win – if you could really call it that.

It’s probably best there was no live audience to witness the questionable display, though obviously there were countless viewers trying to make sense of things from home.

Many fans had expected Cena and Wyatt to dress as puppets for their fight – not for Cena to wrestle one. I suppose it succeeded in keeping people captivated, at least!