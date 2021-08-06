unilad
Juventus Women Questioned Over Racist Tweet As They Decline To Explain What Was Meant

by : Hannah Smith on : 06 Aug 2021 08:23
The Juventus Women’s team is continuing to face the fallout from yesterday’s social media disaster, as users question why a racist tweet was allowed to remain on the team’s account for more than 20 minutes.

A photo of one of the players appearing to make a racist gesture caused outrage last night, and while the Team’s twitter account eventually deleted the tweet and issued an apology, many are not satisfied.

In an attempt to explain the incident, the Juventus Women’s account tweeted, ‘We sincerely apologise that our tweet, which was not meant to cause controversy or have any racial undertones, may have offended anyone. Juventus has always been against racism and discrimination.’

Juventus Women's deleted tweet (@JuventusFCWomen/Twitter)@JuventusFCWomen/Twitter

But their apology has only raised more questions, with many pointing out that despite the team’s claims that it was not intended to have ‘racial undertones’, it’s difficult to see any other way to interpret it. ‘You have not answered what it *was* meant to do, since it was ‘not meant to have any racial undertones.’ What was the goal of your tweet?’ asked CBS journalist Weijia Jang.

Comic book writer Ethan Sacks also dismissed the apology, replying, ‘As a Juventus fan, I’m disgusted by both your original, unambiguously racist post and this half-*ssed attempt to dodge responsibility for it. “Not meant,” “May have.” Was meant. Did. My daughter is half-Asian and I regret buying her any of your gear, which is now tainted.’

Others were quick to ask why the social media team were so slow to delete the tweet, which included an image of a player pulling her eyes back with her fingers and wearing a football cone on her head, as well as emojis showing the same thing. Despite it being obvious to most that the gesture was racist, the tweet was kept up for more than 20 minutes before eventually being taken down, leading some to suggest that those responsible for the tweet did not believe it to be offensive.

‘That tweet had to go through many people and was still sent,’ one person wrote, while Canadian journalist John Lu asked, ‘What moron in your organization thought it was remotely permissible or funny to Tweet something so blatantly racist?’

Hannah Smith

Hannah Smith is a London-based journalist at UNILAD. After studying History at UCL she worked for print publications on both sides of the pond, including spells at Harper's Magazine and The Times, before graduating with an MA in Newspaper Journalism from City, University of London.

