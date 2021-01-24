Khabib Nurmagomedov Mocks Conor McGregor For Getting Knocked Out By Dustin Poirier PA Images

Khabib Nurmagomedov has mocked Conor McGregor after the Irishman was knocked out in the second round of his comeback fight against Dustin Poirier.

The Russian fighter has been vocal in his criticism of McGregor, particularly at his preparations for the fight, which was his first time back in the Octagon for a year.

‘This is what happened, when you change your team, leave the sparring partners who made you a champion and sparring with little kids, far away from reality [sic],’ he wrote on Twitter

Responding to the comments in his post-match press conference, 32-year-old McGregor said:

My team hasn’t changed since day one. That’s the character of the man behind the mask. If he wants to have his disrespectful comments, come back and let’s go again my man. That’s fighting talk.

Since the fight, McGregor has admitted it was ‘not his night’, and praised his competitor on Twitter, saying he ‘looks forward to going again’.

‘I felt stronger than him, but his leg kicks were good. I didn’t adjust. My leg was badly compromised, I’ve never experienced those low calf kicks, and I wasn’t as comfortable as I needed to be,’ he told the BBC after the fight.

‘I have no excuses. It was a phenomenal performance by Dustin. I have to dust it off and come back. I need activity, you don’t get away with being inactive in this business.’

Poirier also praised his competitor after the fight, saying McGregor had taken the defeat well, while admitting he wasn’t surprised to have won because he ‘put the work in’.

‘[We are] one and one, maybe we have to do it again. I’m happy with the place where I’m at. The win is great, but I’m fighting for bigger things back home with my good fight foundation. I love my wife, I love my city and I love my foundation,’ he said.

Meanwhile, UFC boss Dana White said it seemed unlikely Khabib would want to step back in the ring with McGregor or Poirier, after he reportedly told him, ‘Be honest with yourself, I’m so many levels above these guys.’

