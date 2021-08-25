Khabib Nurmagomedov Slams ‘Useless’ Ring Girls Who Make Him ‘Uncomfortable’

Look, I don’t want to offend anyone. Ring girls are the most useless people in martial arts. What is their function? You can show that it is the second round on the screen.

Do they develop a sport? Or they help people to see that it is the second round now? What are they doing? Tell me, please.

I realise that is a history. History knows many mistakes. We read a history to avoid mistakes of the past in the future. If we look in the history, it says they are useless. That is my personal opinion.