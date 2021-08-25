Khabib Nurmagomedov Slams ‘Useless’ Ring Girls Who Make Him ‘Uncomfortable’
When former UFC champion Khabib Nurmagomedov holds his latest Eagles Fighting Championship event in Moscow next month, there will be a notable absence from the show.
At a press conference earlier this week, Khabib revealed that he won’t be employing ring girls at any of his Eagles FC events.
The retired fighter explained that in the past when he’s taken his father to MMA events, he has been left feeling more than a little uncomfortable.
‘These [women] are passing by and showing people that it is the second round but no one looks at the [card]. I feel uncomfortable with my father,’ he said, per Bloody Elbow.
Khabib probably could have left it at that, but instead he continued his soapbox speech, calling out ring girls as outdated and ‘useless.’
He said:
Look, I don’t want to offend anyone. Ring girls are the most useless people in martial arts. What is their function? You can show that it is the second round on the screen.
Do they develop a sport? Or they help people to see that it is the second round now? What are they doing? Tell me, please.
I realise that is a history. History knows many mistakes. We read a history to avoid mistakes of the past in the future. If we look in the history, it says they are useless. That is my personal opinion.
While MMA sports aren’t the only events to use ring girls, many other sports which historically use models to display information boards have reconsidered the tradition in recent years after campaigns claimed the practice served to objectify women.
Most notably, grid girls were removed from Formula One races back in 2018, after organisers decided they were ‘at odds with modern day societal norms.’
As for Khabib, he says there are plenty of places for people to go if they want to look at women, and that his events are there to display some of the world’s elite MMA fighters.
‘There are people that come to look at these [women], so you shouldn’t do it on 17th of September,’ he said. ‘If you want to see the fights of the best world athletes, you have such a place on September 17th. It is CSKA Arena.’
Topics: Sport, Khabib Nurmagomedov, MMA, Ring girls, UFC