Khabib Would ‘Smash John Cena’s Face’ In WWE Ring, Manager Says

PA

Khabib Nurmagomedov’s manager says the UFC champion could ‘smash John Cena’s face’ in a WWE match.

Last month, UFC president Dana White announced Nurmagomedov has ‘100% officially retired’ from the sport.

It comes after Nurmagomedov said he would be permanently leaving the ring after beating Justin Gaethje in October.

While he has stepped back from MMA, Nurmagomedov’s manager, Ali Abdelaziz, says he still has some fight left in him.

Speaking to TMZ earlier today, April 11, Abdelaziz said the fighter wouldn’t be opposed to stepping into a WWE ring.

‘Let’s be real, [if] any of these soft steroid freaks wanted to go ahead and have a wrestling match with Khabib and they wanna get beat up for real, they know who they need to call,’ Abdelaziz said.

He added: ‘He’ll go there and he’ll smash John Cena’s face. No problem.’

PA

‘After that, they’re not gonna wrestle again. Because then they’ll understand, there’s levels to this. It’s not gonna be friendly and joking, it’s gonna be real,’ he said.

Nurmagomedov has been vocal with praise and admiration for his father, Abdulmanap, throughout his career.

Abdulmanap, a UFC coach, passed away due to coronavirus complications in July 2020. Now, Nurmagomedov has vowed to follow in his father’s footsteps and coach potential UFC champions.

Abdelaziz described Nurmagomedov as a ‘great coach naturally’. ‘He got no egos, he loves his friends, he loves his peers and he’s there for them,’ he said.

PA Images

He added: ‘You’re gonna see a lot of new generation coming from his team. They’re probably going to dominate the UFC or MMA in general.’

Announcing his retirement in October, Nurmagomedov said he is unwilling and unable to continue fighting without his father by his side, and had promised his mother he would retire.

‘I promised my mother this is going to be my last fight,’ he said, adding: ‘I only want one thing from the UFC, I want to be number one pound-for-pound fighter in the world.’