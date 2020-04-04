Kobe Bryant To Be Inducted Into The Pro Basketball Hall Of Fame PA Images

Kobe Bryant is set to be inducted into the Pro Basketball Hall of Fame as part of the class of 2020, three months after his death.

Advert

Professional players are eligible to join the hall four seasons after their last game, meaning this is Kobe’s first opportunity after retiring in 2016.

It’s reported Kobe will join Kevin Garnett and Tim Duncan in the hall, in a ceremony which will take place at The Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Fame in Springfield, Massachusetts, in August of this year.

Kobe Bryant Gianna Bryant PA Images

Kobe is widely considered to be one of the best basketball players in history, bagging five NBA titles during his impressive 20-year career with the LA Lakers.

Advert

His tragic death caused a shockwave across the world when a helicopter carrying Kobe, his 13-year-old daughter Gianna and seven others, including the pilot, crashed in Calabasas, California in January.

Kobe’s friends and family have spoken openly about how much it would mean to the late player to be honoured in the hall of fame. His friend and former teammate Shaquille O’Neal spoke about it in the days following Kobe’s death.

He told Inside the NBA:

The fact that we’re not going to be able to joke at his Hall of Fame ceremony, we’re not going be able to say, ‘Haha, I got five (championships), you got four,’ the fact that we’re not going be able to say, ‘If we would’ve stayed together, we could’ve got 10.’ Those were the things you can’t get back.

At this stage it’s unknown who will speak on Kobe’s behalf, TMZ reports.