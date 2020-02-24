Kobe Bryant’s Inspiring Message To Daughters Shown As Final Note In Memorial Program

Lastly to our daughters … You guys know that if you do the work, you work hard enough, dreams come true. You know that, we all know that.

But hopefully what you get from tonight is that those times when you get up early and you work hard; those times when you stay up late and you work hard; those times when don’t feel like working – you’re too tired, you don’t want to push yourself – but you do it anyway. That is actually the dream. That’s the dream. It’s not the destination, it’s the journey.

And if you guys can understand that, what you’ll see happen is that you won’t accomplish your dreams, your dreams won’t come true, something greater will. And if you guys can understand that, then I’m doing my job as a father.