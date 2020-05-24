Kobe Bryant's Lakers Ring He Gifted His Mother Sells For $206k Goldin Auctions/Twitter/PA Images

A 14-karat gold and diamond Los Angeles Lakers ring Kobe Bryant once gifted to his mother has sold for more than $206,000.

The late basketball player bought two of the flashy rings as gifts for his parents to commemorate his first NBA championship with the Lakers following the 1999-2000 season.

Before Bryant passed away, his mum, Pamela, once famously tried to sell the rings, alongside a number of other memorabilia, but Bryant sued to stop the sale going ahead.

Kobe Bryant PA Images

Bryant eventually agreed to let his parents to sell six items, including the rings, and in 2013 they sold to a private collector for a total of $280,000, TMZ reports.

Last month, it was announced some rare Bryant memorabilia would be auctioned off, with some of the earnings going towards the NBA star’s charity, the Mamba and Mambacita Sports Foundation.

Some of the sales were conducted by Goldin Auctions, which put more than 50 pieces accumulated throughout Bryant’s 20-year NBA career in its Spring 2020 catalogue.

As well as Pamela’s Lakers ring, the collection included signature shoe prototypes, game-worn jerseys, a signed score sheet from Bryant’s 81-point game, a jersey with Bryant and wife Vanessa hand-painted onto it, and Bryant’s autograph on White House stationery.

The ring went up for auction with a minimum bid of $15,000, and after a total of 20 bids it sold for $206,080 (£169,323). The person who succeeded in winning the ring has not been named.

The second ring, which Bryant gifted to his father, is expected to go up for auction in the future.

The value of the memorabilia increased following the death of Bryant, who died alongside his daughter, Gianna, on January 26 when their helicopter crashed into a hillside in Calabasas, California.

Another item recently auctioned off was Bryant’s handprints, preserved in concrete and sold by Julien’s Auctions, who said the item was a test made by the basketball star in 2011, the Economic Times reports.

The handprints were estimated to fetch between $4000-$6000, but ultimately sold for $75,000.

Kobe Bryant PA Images

Also up for grabs at the Julien’s auction was a full uniform worn by Bryant during the 1999-2000 NBA Finals and embroidered with an official NBA logo under a black band, which had been worn in remembrance of Wilt Chamberlain.

The uniform sold for more than four times its estimated price of $10,000, fetching $43,750.

Of the earnings brought in by Goldin Auctions, 5% is set to be donated to the Mamba and Mambacita Sports Foundation, which aims to provide sports programming to underserved communities and individuals and provide funding for those in need.