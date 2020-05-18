Korean Football Club Apologises For Filling Empty Stadium With Sex Dolls

We would like to apologise to the fans. We are deeply sorry. We would like to clarify that while these mannequins have been made to look and feel like real humans, they are not for sexual use – as confirmed by the manufacturer. We had them supplied by a company named Dalcom, which claimed they are clothing mannequins. We double, triple checked that they are not for sexual use.

Our intention was to do something lighthearted in these difficult times. We will think hard about what we need to do to ensure that something like this never happens again.