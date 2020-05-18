Korean Football Club Apologises For Filling Empty Stadium With Sex Dolls
A South Korean football club has apologised after inflating its stadium’s attendance numbers with ‘sex dolls’.
The current pandemic has halted regular attendance at sporting events all across the world. While some are still going ahead behind closed doors, often to the eerie sound of silence from the stands, there’s a few clubs making moves to conjure the illusion of bustling crowds.
From the comfort of their homes, FC Seoul fans watched their team face off against Gwangju FC on Sunday, May 17. However, viewers’ eyes were drawn off the pitch to the stands, where the club had placed a number of socially-distanced, mask-wearing ‘premium mannequins’.
Ahead of the match, the side’s first home game of the K-League season, a company called Dalcom offered to help fill the stadium with dolls. The club swiftly agreed, leading to the spread of 28 female mannequins and two male ones across the seats.
However, FC Seoul quickly received complaints after eagle-eyed footy fans noticed some of the dolls were holding signs advertising X-rated websites – it should be noted that pornography is banned in South Korea.
Unfortunately, there was clearly a ‘misunderstanding’. The adverts reportedly came from a sex toy company who wanted to take pictures of the mannequins before the game. Dalcom’s director Cho Young-june told BBC News: ‘They were supposed to take all the logos down before the game started.’
FC Seoul official Lee Ji-hoon assured that he thought the dolls looked ‘very human’, but admitted to not conducting a background check into Dalcom’s association with the sex industry.
In a statement on Instagram, the club wrote:
We would like to apologise to the fans. We are deeply sorry. We would like to clarify that while these mannequins have been made to look and feel like real humans, they are not for sexual use – as confirmed by the manufacturer. We had them supplied by a company named Dalcom, which claimed they are clothing mannequins. We double, triple checked that they are not for sexual use.
Our intention was to do something lighthearted in these difficult times. We will think hard about what we need to do to ensure that something like this never happens again.
Despite the club and Dalcom’s claims they were non-sexual dolls, fans aren’t convinced. One user wrote: ‘There must have been a countless number of people involved in getting that approved, shipped, dressed, and seated. In that process, no one thought to question the visuals of these mannequins?’
It all seems a bit blown out of proportion to me.
It’s okay to not panic about everything going on in the world right now. LADbible and UNILAD’s aim with our campaign, Cutting Through, is to provide our community with facts and stories from the people who are either qualified to comment or have experienced first-hand the situation we’re facing. For more information from the World Health Organization, click here.
Topics: Sport, Coronavirus, COVID-19, FC Seoul, K-League, Mannequin, Seoul, Sex doll, South Korea
CreditsBBC and 1 other
BBC
Coronavirus football: FC Seoul apologises for 'sex dolls' in stands
FC Seoul/Instagram