We consider the awarding of an Olympic gold medal to Iran marksman Javad Foroughi not only a catastrophe for Iranian sports but also for the international community, and especially the reputation of the IOC. The 41-year old Foroughi is a current and longtime member of a terrorist organization.

The IRGC has a history of violence and killing not only of Iranian people and protesters there but also innocent people in Syria, Iraq and Lebanon. It is a designated foreign terrorist organization by the United States.