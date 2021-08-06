Korean Olympian Calls Out IOC For Letting ‘Terrorist’ Compete
Korean marksman Jin Jong-oh has called out the International Olympic Committee (IOC) for letting a reported member of Iran’s Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps compete.
On July 24, Javad Foroughi claimed gold in the men’s 10-metre air pistol event in Tokyo. The athlete made history as Iran’s oldest ever medallist, but some believe he should not have been able to take part in the games.
Foroughi is reported to be a longtime member of the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC), which the US labelled a terrorist organisation in 2019.
On the back of this, Jin Jong-oh has blasted the IOC, saying, ‘How can a terrorist win first place? That’s the most absurd and ridiculous thing.’ The four-time gold medal winner added that the situation is ‘pure nonsense’, The Korea Times reports.
United for Navid, a campaign group set up after the execution of the Iranian wrestler Navid Afkari after he protested against the IRGC, has also taken issue with Foroughi’s inclusion.
In a statement, via The Guardian, United for Navid said:
We consider the awarding of an Olympic gold medal to Iran marksman Javad Foroughi not only a catastrophe for Iranian sports but also for the international community, and especially the reputation of the IOC. The 41-year old Foroughi is a current and longtime member of a terrorist organization.
The IRGC has a history of violence and killing not only of Iranian people and protesters there but also innocent people in Syria, Iraq and Lebanon. It is a designated foreign terrorist organization by the United States.
The group also called for an investigation and for Foroughi to have his medal suspended.
Speaking about his journey to the Olympics, Foroughi said he picked up the sport while working as a nurse in a hospital in Syria. He claims he tried out the sport and scored 85 points from 10 shots after being shown how to shoot a pistol.
Javan, an Iranian paper, praised his performance in Tokyo, saying is was ‘An unexpected medal… won by a Guards nurse who is at the same time a defender of health and of the shrine.’
