KSI Hilariously Responds To Result Of Logan Paul Vs Floyd Mayweather Fight

YouTuber-turned-boxer KSI has commented on the fact that Floyd Mayweather failed to defeat Logan Paul.

Paul and Mayweather’s highly anticipated fight took place last night, June 6, and ended with neither boxer being victorious.

As the fight was an exhibition match, the two boxers could only win by knocking out their opponent, but neither proved successful in doing so.

Despite this, Paul’s younger brother Jake believes the 26-year-old won. He tweeted, ’50-1. HOLY F*CK. MY BROTHER JUST BEAT FLOYD MAYWEATHER.’ Mayweather’s 50-0 record remains unchanged, however.

In the wake of the fight, KSI has also weighed in on it and expressed his thoughts on Twitter this morning, June 7.

Noting the fact that Mayweather technically failed to beat Paul, when KSI was able to do so in 2019, he has since branded himself as the world’s best boxer.

He tweeted, ‘So… You’re saying I’m now the best boxer in the world?’ It’s since been liked almost 158,000 times.

KSI, real name Olajide William Olatunji, received a mixed response from Twitter-users. One person wrote, ‘You beat Logan. Mayweather can’t beat Logan. You are number one now technically.’

Another person said, ‘Yes and No…. Considering we are on exhibition rules aka who knocks out who is the deterministic winner (causing the draw/tie) THEN YEA. BUT, Following Boxing Rules with the scores and shiz no not really… [sic]’.

A third person stroked KSI’s ego writing, ‘Yes. You did better than Floyd Mayweather’.

Meanwhile, others shut him down and with some saying if a rematch were to take place now between KSI and Paul, Paul would be the winner. Others stated Mayweather would also beat him.

One person commented on his tweet, ‘Or, and hear me out. Logan is now in better shape as well as improved boxing skill than when he fought you’. Another person agreed, writing, ‘You understand Logan obviously improved since then right?’.

Someone else wrote that they thought Logan’s brother Jake would beat KSI. They said, ‘You better train, because rn Jake Paul would beat you [sic]’.

Despite the shade KSI has thrown at his former opponent, Mayweather said he was surprised with how well Paul did.

The 44-year-old said after the match, ‘He’s better than I thought he was. He’s a tough, rough competitor. I was surprised by him.’

Maybe a third fight between KSI and Paul could be on the cards…

Featured Image Credits: ksi/Instagram/PA Images