LA Lakers Star LeBron James Says He Will Never Just ‘Shut Up’ And ‘Stick To Sports’

by : Emma Rosemurgey on : 07 Mar 2021 15:40
LA Lakers Star LeBron James Says He Will Never Just 'Shut Up' And 'Stick To Sports'PA Images

LA Lakers star LeBron James has vowed to ‘never shut up about things that are wrong’ following criticism from AC Milan’s Zlatan Ibrahimovic.

It comes after Ibrahimovic said he doesn’t like it ‘when people with a status speak about politics’, adding, ‘do what you’re good at doing’ when referring to the likes of James, who is known for voicing his views on racial injustice.

But it seems like the basketball player is unphased by Ibrahimovic’s comments, as he has no plans to stop using his platform to fight for equality anytime soon.

LeBron James Says He Will Never Just 'Shut Up' And 'Stick To Sports'PA Images

‘I will never shut up about things that are wrong. I preach about my people and I preach about equality, social justice, racism, voter suppression – things that go on in our community,’ he told reporters following the Lakers’ win against Portland Trail Blazers on Friday, as per the Guardian.

‘Because I was a part of my community at one point and saw the things that were going on, and I know what’s still going on because I have a group of 300-plus kids at my school that are going through the same thing and they need a voice.’

LeBron James Says He Will Never Just 'Shut Up' And 'Stick To Sports'PA Images

He added:

I’m their voice and I use my platform to continue to shed light on everything that might be going on, not only in my community but in this country and around the world.

James went on to recall comments made by Ibrahimovic, whose mother is Croation and father is Bosnian, in 2018. The footballer claimed there was ‘undercover racism’ that prompted the media to treat him differently from other players.

‘He’s the guy who said in Sweden, he was talking about the same things, because his last name wasn’t a [traditional Swedish] last name, he felt like there was some racism going on. I speak from a very educated mind. I’m kind of the wrong guy to go at, because I do my homework,’ James continued.

The NBA star has been known for speaking out about racial issues, particularly since 2012, when he tweeted #WeAreTrayvonMartin, in support of the 17-year-old African American teen who was shot dead.

