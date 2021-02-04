Lamar Odom Set To Fight Aaron Carter In Celebrity Boxing Match This Year PA Images/aaroncarter/Instagram

NBA star Lamar Odom is set to fight Aaron Carter in a celebrity boxing match this year.

Celebs trading blows in the ring is all the rage these days. Some feel it lessens the sport – particularly with the Paul brothers’ social media antics and smack talk to fighters far above their skillset – but others believe it’s injecting much-needed life into an old sporting world.

The former Los Angeles Lakers player will take on the I’m All About You artist later this year, and some think it could be the best celebrity face-off yet.

Lamar Odom PA Images

As reported by TMZ Sports, the 41-year-old basketball star will fight the 33-year-old rapper on June 12 this year, taking place at the Showboat Casino in Atlantic City. It’ll only be a three-round exhibition.

Celebrity Boxing CEO Damon Feldman told the outlet, ‘It’s gonna be a war, man. It’s gonna be a knockout, there’s no doubt. Well, after seeing him training, he was training down there with the same guy that trains Kevin Hart, and he was training good… his comeback is gonna be phenomenal, and same with Aaron Carter.’

Odom has been training with Xavier Biggs in Atlanta, Georgia. It is quite the match-up, considering the difference in their heights: Odom stands at a mighty 6’10” while Carter is only 6’1”. The singer described it as like ‘David and Goliath… the bigger they are, the harder they fall.’

The fight has received a fairly negative reception online, with one user writing, ‘Imagine. Growing up wanting to be a boxer. You train everyday. All your life. Fight your way up the ranks. Just to be the undercard to Aaron Carter and Lamar Odom.’

Another wrote, ‘That’s it that’s done it. After nearly a year of pandemic hellfire the Lamar Odom/Aaron Carter celebrity boxing match is what has officially pushed me over the edge.’

A third tweeted, ‘Who draws this sh*t up? Someone sat in a room and literally said… Lamar Odom and Aaron Carter in a boxing match will be entertaining… these Nate Robinson/Jake Paul and Odom/Carter fights are ruining the sport of boxing.’

The athlete recently appeared on The Morning Hustle, where he spoke about his regret over his treatment ex-wife Khloé Kardashian, whom he cheated on. They later split in 2016.

Odom said: ‘If I could repeat any year again, I would say, probably 2009. I think it was the first time I decided to cheat on Khloé. I would rewind that back. I would never let that happen.’

