LeBron James Buys Huge Mini-Mansion For His 6-Year-Old Daughter

LeBron James has gifted his daughter her very own mini-mansion, which looks exactly like his own.

The LA Lakers champion returned home at the weekend following three months away from his family, to give his daughter Zhuri the most amazing gift for her 6th birthday.

Taking to Instagram, Lebron James revealed a beautiful, white playhouse, built in the corner of the family’s back garden.

Check it out here:

The stunning mini-mansion looks just like the James family’s $23 million home in LA, and even has its own mini kitchen and study area.

James went into the playhouse and asked if he could take a seat on Zhuri’s sofa, before she starts sweeping up the mess he brought in on the floor.

‘Oh my bad, I got your floor dirty,’ he said, unable to stop himself from laughing.

The four-time NBA Champion then asked his daughter whether she had taken a break from studying, before going on to share an adorable Boomerang clip of the pair sitting on the patio together, eating breakfast.

No doubt Zhuri will be relieved to have her dad back in time for her birthday, after he spent the last three months in a bio-secure bubble with his teammates. All of the NBA athletes were forced to say goodbye to family and friends as they entered the bubble, designed to protect them from the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.

Fortunately, James came back home a champion after he played a crucial role in helping the Lakers gain its 17th NBA title.

The 35-year-old bagged 28 points, 14 rebounds and 10 assists during the final against Miami Heat, which took place on Sunday, October 11.

Following on from the game, James made headlines for marking his win with a cigar and celebratory FaceTime call with his mother, Gloria James.

James is known for his laidback approach when it comes to celebrating. After his last championship game four years ago, while the rest of his teammates partied in Vegas, LeBron took himself off for a quiet meal and bottle of wine.

The Lakers dedicated their win to Kobe Bryant and his daughter Gianna, who died in January of this year.

‘To Lakers nation, we have been through a heart-breaking tragedy with the loss of our beloved Kobe Bryant and Gianna,’ Lakers president Jeanie Buss said, as per MailOnline.

‘Let this trophy serve as a reminder of when we come together, believe in each other, incredible things can happen.’