LeBron James Celebrates Fourth Title With Cigar And FaceTime With His Mum PA Images/BenGolliver/Twitter

LeBron James has been crowned champion once more, after helping the Los Angeles Lakers end a 10-year wait for a 17th NBA title, on Sunday, October 11.

The MVP scored 28 points, 14 rebounds and 10 assists, during Game 6 against Miami Heat, but instead of joining team mates J.R. Smith and Dwight Howard in a live Instagram celebration of their 4-2 finals win, James stepped out for his own meaningful celebration.

Advert

Reporters captured a video of the 35-year-old puffing on a celebratory cigar, while on FaceTime to his mother, Gloria James.

Check it out here:

According to Washington Post reporter Ben Golliver, he told her: ‘I ain’t sh*t without you, what I go through is nothing compared to what you went through.’

Advert

This isn’t the first time James has gone lowkey when it comes to victories either. After his last championship more than four years ago, the MVP took himself off for a quiet postgame meal and a bottle of wine, while the rest of his teammates partied hard in a Las Vegas club.

With the Lakers now set to head back to LA, it’s likely James could have another chilled table meal planned once he arrives.

Following on from last night’s game, James told reporters that he wanted respect, along with respect for the whole Lakers organisation.

Advert

‘It means a lot to represent this franchise. I told [Lakers president] Jeanie [Buss] when I came here that I was going to put this franchise back in the position where it belongs,’ he said, BBC Sport reports.

‘We just want our respect. Rob [Pelinka] wants his respect, coach [Frank] Vogel wants his respect, our organisation wants its respect, Lakers nation wants its respect. And I want my respect too.’

LeBron James Celebrates Fourth Title With Cigar And FaceTime With His Mum PA Images

When the season finally restarted on July 31, four months after several players in the NBA tested positive for coronavirus, the players all entered a bio-secure bubble, which has meant spending more than 90 days without any physical contact with family or friends.

Advert

The games all took place at Walt Disney World in Florida with no fans courtside, which no doubt felt bittersweet for the Lakers as they celebrated the title, following six consecutive years of failing to reach the play offs.

LeBron James joined the LA Lakers in July 2018, and became the first NBA player to be named finals most valued player with three different teams.