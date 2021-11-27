LeBron James Fined For Doing His ‘Big Balls Dance’

Alamy

LeBron James has been fined for an ‘obscene’ celebration, capping off a controversial and expensive week for the basketball icon.

The Lakers star’s latest run in with the NBA came after he broke out a celebration known in basketball circles as the ‘big balls dance’, following a three-pointer during his team’s match against the Indiana Pacers.

The celebration, which pretty much does what it says on the tin, was deemed an ‘obscene gesture’ by league officials, resulting in a $15,000 fine for James issued following the match.

It’s the latest in a string of high-profile incidents involving James to occur over the past week, coming just days after the 19-year NBA veteran was hit with his first ever suspension, following a dramatic fight between him and Detroit Pistons player Isaiah Stewart.

James was ejected from that match after appearing to elbow Stewart in the face, with a bench-clearing brawl ensuing as an irate Stewart attempted to get back at James, leading to his own ejection. The four time MVP forfeited around $284,000 in salary as a result of his suspension, with Stewart, who was suspended for two games, losing around $45,000, Newsweek reports.

The ‘big balls dance’ wasn’t the only controversy surrounding James following his return to the court, with the Lakers game also marked by James attempting to get two fans removed from the stands after they reportedly made offensive remarks about his son.

James led the referee towards the fans, pointing at them and shouting ‘this one, right f****** here!’ before the couple was asked to leave by security.

Prior to the match, James had also received a warning from the NBA for using ‘profane language’ after labelling his suspension ‘some bulls**t’ during a press conference.

