LeBron James Reveals Kobe Bryant Tribute Tattoo

As I started playing more ball and went into high school, the things he was doing on the floor I admired and wanted to be a part of. I went to camp and he came to speak to the kids, and I was just listening. I tried to soak everything up that I could.

I can remember one thing that he [Bryant] said. He said that, ‘If you want to be one of the greats you have to put the work in. There is no substitution to work.’ I was a 15-year-old kid at that camp. In 2001, I was playing in New Jersey and the All-Star team was playing in Philadelphia.