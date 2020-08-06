unilad
LeBron James Says He Couldn’t ‘Care Less’ If Trump Doesn’t Watch NBA Anymore

by : Niamh Shackleton on : 06 Aug 2020 16:44
PA Images

Basketball star LeBron James says he ‘[couldn’t] care less’ if Trump doesn’t watch the NBA anymore, after the president announced he’d no longer be watching the sport.

Trump’s decision came after many basketball teams have been kneeling during the national anthem in a bid to address the Black Lives Matter movement. He dubbed the kneeling ‘disgraceful’.

In a recent interview, the president said: ‘When I see them kneeling, I just turn off the game. I have no interest in the game.’

Trump told Fox News:

When I see people kneeling during the playing and disrespecting our flag and disrespecting our national anthem, what I do, personally, is turn off the game. And the ratings for the basketball are way down, if you know. And I hear some others are way down, including baseball. Because all of the sudden, now baseball’s is in the act [of kneeling].

We have to stand up for our flag. We have to stand up for our country. We have to stand up for our anthem. And a lot of people agree with me. Hey, if I’m wrong, I’m going to lose an election. OK. And that’s OK with me. But I will always stand for our country and for our flag.

Trump, 74, added he thinks no other president has done as much for the Black community than him, aside from Abraham Lincoln. Michael K. Fauntroy, professor of political science at Howard University, told The New York Times: ‘This may well be the president’s most audacious claim ever. Not only has he not done more than anybody else, he’s done close to the least.’

LebronLebronPA Images

LA Lakers player LeBron James has since responded to Trump’s comments, stating that he, alongside the rest of the basketball community, aren’t particularly bothered the president won’t be watching anymore.

James told reporters yesterday, August 5:

I really don’t think the basketball community is sad about losing his viewership. That’s all I got to say. I already know where this could go, where it could lead to tomorrow for me. I’m not going to get into it, but I think our game is in a beautiful position and we have fans all over the world. Our fans not only love the way we play the game, we try to give it back to them with our commitment to the game, but also respect, what else we try to bring to the game in acknowledging what’s right and what’s wrong.

The 35-year-old also reminded people that elections are soon and dubbed it a ‘big moment’ for America.

He continued:

I hope everyone, no matter the race, no matter the colour, no matter the size, will see what leadership we have at the top in our country and understand that November is right around the corner. It’s a big moment for us as Americans.

The game will go on without his eyes on it. I can sit here and speak for all of us that love the game of basketball, we [couldn’t] care less.

Millions of viewers watch the NBA games, so I hardly think Trump no longer watching will affect its ratings. But, since he’ll have some more free time, maybe he could do some reading up on what other presidents did for the Black community while in office.

Niamh Shackleton

