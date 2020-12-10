LeBron James Slams Youth Football Coach For Smacking Child PA Images/CoachReed314

Lebron James has criticised a youth football coach after a video showing him smack a child, more than once, was widely shared online.

The video in question was first posted to Twitter. It shows a youth football coach smack a child twice, while also verbally abusing the young boy.

Sharing the video on his Instagram story, James voiced his disgust, saying: ‘If I [was] there and its not even my kid we gone have more than words for sure.’

According to TMZ, the child in the video is only nine years old. The incident reportedly took place at the American Youth Football National Championships in Florida.

The video, which was posted to Twitter by user @CoachReed314, received a wave of backlash, with many users asking for the depicted coach to lose his job, and even face prison time.

One user said: ‘Sadly, this is very common in the youth circuit… This isn’t coaching. This is child abuse… he needs to be banned and arrested.’

According to another Twitter user, who claims to also be an American Youth Football Coach, the man in the video has since been banned from coaching.

The coach has now issued a video apology, in which he said: ‘At the end of the day, I am a man. I’m not going to make no excuses for what I did, I was wrong.’ He also claimed that the boy’s parents have since forgiven him.

Earlier today, December 10, it was reported that James has been named TIME magazine’s Athlete of the Year.

In October, James led the Los Angeles Lakers to their 17th NBA title. During the winning game, he scored 28 points, 14 rebounds and 10 assists.

Following the win, reporters captured the basketball player celebrating by puffing on a cigar while on Facetime to his mother, Gloria James.

According to Washington Post, he told his mother: ‘I ain’t sh*t without you, what I go through is nothing compared to what you went through.’

The win marked James’ forth NBA title and fourth Finals MVP award, making him the first player in NBA history to win the accolade with three different teams.

James has now extended his contract with the Lakers, signing a two year-deal that is reportedly worth $85 million, as CNN reports.