LeBron James Tells Heckler ‘Your Lady Embarrassed To Be With You’

It’s no secret sports stars have to put up with hecklers on a daily basis, whether they’re insulting their performance, appearance, or anything at all.

They shouldn’t have to put up with it, but they do. Because let’s face it, it’s always going to happen when fans – usually on the losing team – get riled up and frustrated things aren’t going their way.

LeBron James, however, had the perfect response to one particular heckler last night, November 5, as the Chicago Bulls fan decided to heckle the basketball player and his teammate.

Rather than let the fan get away with it, LeBron had the perfect response:

@KingJames and the lakers went in on this bulls fan lol. Lebron told him “ya lady embarrassed to be with you” lol pic.twitter.com/jRJSAjyThN — Josh Delrio (@delrio_josh) November 6, 2019

Looking calmly at the heckler with a smile on his face, the sports star simply said, ‘Your lady embarrassed to be with you,’ before grabbing his towel and walking off.

His teammate Anthony Davis, who had also been targeted by the frustrated fan, continued to look at the riled-up audience as fans continued to shout insults at him, with security eventually getting involved.

James was helping to lead the Los Angeles Lakers to a 118-112 victory against the Chicago Bulls when the heckler made his comments – but he soon showed them who was boss.

First Laker with three straight triple-doubles in 32 years. All hail the King 👑👑👑 pic.twitter.com/2W9IatY7CK — Los Angeles Lakers (@Lakers) November 6, 2019

LeBron finished the game with his third consecutive triple-double with 30 points, 11 assists, and 10 rebounds – becoming the first Laker to do so in more than three decades.

To celebrate the achievement, the official Lakers account tweeted: ‘First Laker with three straight triple-doubles in 32 years. All hail the King’. Retweeting the news, LeBron added: ‘#WashedKing’ – letting his haters know he heard them loud and clear.

‘Washed’ is a reference to the insults thrown his way throughout the game; although it’s not clear exactly who was calling him washed, CBS Sports reports there have been discussions about whether the basketball player is too far past his prime to carry his Lakers team to a title.

Getty

So far, he’s proving all the haters wrong, having helped his team rack up six consecutive wins to claim the best record in the league. Pretty impressive, huh?

While the basketball player continues to make history, I can only imagine his heckler is still angrily muttering away somewhere about how his team were the true winners and LeBron was simply ‘lucky’ on the court. Sure.

Keep doing you, LeBron.

If you have a story you want to tell, send it to UNILAD via [email protected]