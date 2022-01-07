LeBron James Wants Commentator Sacked Over Kevin Potter Jr. ‘Trigger’ Remark
Basketball legend LeBron James has joined the calls to sack an NBA commentator who made an insensitive remark about Houston Rockets player Kevin Porter Jr.
Washington Wizards announcer Glenn Consor was commentating on Houston’s 114-111 victory over Washington, and uttered the controversial remark after Porter hit a winning three-pointer with 0.4 seconds to go.
His comments have attracted a huge wave of criticism, with many calling for Consor to lose his job – James among them.
Following the successful three-pointer, Consor said, ‘You’ve got to give credit. Kevin Porter Jr, like his dad, pulled that trigger right at the right time.’
Porter’s father, Kevin Porter Sr., was charged with first-degree manslaughter for shooting a 14-year-old girl in 1993 and spent four years in prison.
In response, James tweeted:
Oh he thought this was cool huh!!?? Nah we ain’t going for this! Sorry but this ain’t going to fly! How insensitive can you be to say something like this.
Beat it man! I pray for you but there’s no place in our beautiful game for you!
Per Bleacher Report, Consor has since publicly apologised for his comments and said he hoped to get the chance to talk with Porter soon after sending him a personal apology.
He explained that he mistook Porter for the son of another basketball player called Kevin Porter, who played for the Washington Bullets – a team that later rebranded as the Washington Wizards – in the 70s and 80s.
However, Consor has still been in for criticism as indy100 reports that some basketball fans felt as thought it was his job as commentator to be more aware of the history around each player, and know which Kevin Porter was the father of the player he was talking about.
