Legendary NFL Kicker Tom Dempsey Dies Aged 73
Legendary NFL kicker Tom Dempsey has died at the age of 73, the New Orleans Saints have confirmed.
Dempsey, who was best known for his incredible kick, despite being born with no toes on his right foot, has been described as someone who ‘battled valiantly against illnesses but never wavered and kept his trademark sense of humour’.
He had been battling against dementia for many years and is survived by his wife and three children.
The New Orleans Saints confirmed the sporting legend’s death in a heartfelt statement, which read:
Our thoughts and prayers are extended to Carlene and the entire Dempsey family on the passing of their dear Tom. The New Orleans Saints family is deeply saddened and heartbroken at this most difficult time.
Tom’s life spoke directly to the power of the human spirit and exemplified his resolute determination to not allow setbacks to impede following his dreams and aspirations.
He exemplified the same fight and fortitude in recent years as he battled valiantly against illnesses but never wavered and kept his trademark sense of humour. He holds a special place in the hearts and minds of the Saints family.
Dempsey excelled as a kicker throughout his impressive 11-year career, thanks to the help of specially designed shoes.
His career highlight came in 1970, when he played for the New Orleans Saints against the Detroit Lions, where he propelled a field goal for 63 yards, surpassing previous records by seven whole yards.
That impressive feat has since been matched by just five kickers.
Dempsey’s career saw him play for the Eagles, the Rams, the Oilers and the Bills, before he retired from the sport in 1979.
Dempsey had been living in a care home in New Orleans since 2012, and is believed to have died as a result of complications after contracting COVID-19, The Guardian reports, as other residents of the home have also been diagnosed with the illness.
Rest in peace, Tom Dempsey.
If you have experienced a bereavement and would like to speak with someone in confidence contact Cruse Bereavement Care via their national helpline on 0808 808 1677.
It’s okay to not panic about everything going on in the world right now. LADbible and UNILAD’s aim with our campaign, Cutting Through, is to provide our community with facts and stories from the people who are either qualified to comment or have experienced first-hand the situation we’re facing. For more information from the World Health Organization, click here.
Topics: Health, New Orleans Saints, NFL, Tom Dempsey