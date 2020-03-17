Legendary Quarterback Tom Brady Officially Leaving The New England Patriots

To all my team-mates, coaches, executives and staff, Coach Belichick, RKK and the Kraft family and the entire organisation, I want to say thank you for the past twenty years of my life and the daily commitment to winning and creating a winning culture built on great values.

I am grateful for everything you have taught me – I have learned from everyone. You all have allowed me to maximise my potential and that is all a player can ever hope for.

Everything we have accomplished brings me great joy and the lessons I have learned will carry on with me forever.

I couldn’t be the man I am today without the relationships you have allowed me to build with you. I have benefited from all you have given me. I cherished every opportunity I had to be a part of our team, and I love you all for that.

Our team has always set a great standard in pro sports and I know it will continue to do just that.