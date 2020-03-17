Legendary Quarterback Tom Brady Officially Leaving The New England Patriots
Legendary quarterback Tom Brady is officially leaving the New England Patriots.
The 42-year-old NFL star, who spent the entirety of his career with the Patriots, announced his departure via a heartfelt Instagram post, where he gave thanks to his teammates, coaches, executives and staff.
Widely regarded to be the finest quarterback in the history of American football, Brady enjoyed a phenomenal sporting career spanning two decades.
In an emotional statement posted in two parts, Brady wrote:
To all my team-mates, coaches, executives and staff, Coach Belichick, RKK and the Kraft family and the entire organisation, I want to say thank you for the past twenty years of my life and the daily commitment to winning and creating a winning culture built on great values.
I am grateful for everything you have taught me – I have learned from everyone. You all have allowed me to maximise my potential and that is all a player can ever hope for.
Everything we have accomplished brings me great joy and the lessons I have learned will carry on with me forever.
I couldn’t be the man I am today without the relationships you have allowed me to build with you. I have benefited from all you have given me. I cherished every opportunity I had to be a part of our team, and I love you all for that.
Our team has always set a great standard in pro sports and I know it will continue to do just that.
Brady continued:
I wanted to say thank you to all of the incredible fans and Patriots supporters. MA has been my home for twenty years. It has truly been the happiest two decades I could have envisioned in my life and I have nothing but love and support for my time in New England.
The support has been overwhelming – I wish every player could experience it. My children were born and raised here and you always embraced this California kid as your own.
[…] Pats Nation will always be a part of me. I don’t know what my football future holds but it is time for me to open a new stage for my life and career.
A six-time Super Bowl winner, Brady, originally of San Mateo, California, was the 199th pick in the Patriots’ 2000 draft, and would go on to lead his team into what would be their greatest era to date.
Having won more games than any other quarterback before him – and having raised the Patriots to formidable levels of excellence – Brady’s legacy will no doubt endure long after he has put aside his well-worn football boots.
Renowned for his phenomenal ability to smash National Football League (NFL) records, Brady was named Most Valuable Player (MVP) four times, and made a total of nine Super Bowl appearances.
Brady also holds the honour for being ranked at number two on the all-time list for touchdown passes and passing yards, surpassed only by New Orleans Saints quarterback Drew Brees.
Tributes have now poured in for Brady as he moves on to the next part of his remarkable career, with former linebacker Matt Chatham tweeting:
Fact: @TomBrady gave more to the @Patriots than any single player has ever given another NFL organization. Don’t cry because it’s over. Smile because it happened.
Fellow Superbowl champion Lonie Paxton commented:
The greatest teammate, leader and competitor of our generation…and one hell of a friend as well. #family
All the best of luck to Tom Brady as he moves forwards to the next, no doubt exciting, chapter in his extraordinary life.
