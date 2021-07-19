unilad
Lewis Hamilton Attacked With Racist Messages After British Grand Prix Win

by : Niamh Shackleton on : 19 Jul 2021 09:32
F1 driver Lewis Hamilton has been inundated with racist comments following his British Grand Prix success.

Hamilton took home the trophy yesterday, July 18, which marked his 99th race victory and his 8th Grand Prix win on home soil.

However, the win didn’t come without its difficulties after Hamilton was hit with a 10-second penalty following a first lap crash with title rival Max Verstappen.

The dramatic, high-speed crash saw Hamilton clip one of Verstappen’s rear tires, causing the driver to fly off the track and crash into a barrier at around 180mph.

Fortunately Verstappen wasn’t seriously hurt, but was taken to hospital following the incident to be checked over, The Independent reports.

Addressing his win and the crash on social media, Hamilton wrote:

Today is a reminder of the dangers we face in this sport and we should never take lightly the risks. I send my best wishes to Max who is an incredible competitor and I’m glad to hear he is ok. I will always race hard but always fairly.

‘I’m so proud of what we achieved today through teamwork,’ he continued. ‘My team showed grit, perseverance and commitment to this incredible sport. It’s a dream to win in front of my home crowd. This is for you. Never give up, keep rising, keep fighting.’

While Hamilton received messages of congratulations, he’s also received racist abuse in the wake of his controversial win with people on Instagram using racial slurs.

One person wrote, ‘I was his fan before this race! very bad… Sir Lewis Hamilton,’ followed by a gorilla emoji.

Others wrote that the 36-year-old didn’t deserve to win following the crash with Verstappen. One person said, ‘I once respected you, but you celebrating like that after intentionally putting someone’s life at risk is a disgrace. You really showed your true colors today.’

Another person said, ‘You didn’t deserve this, all you say is the best of wishes to Max? You could have killed him. Is this the only way to compete by crashing to your opponent? So disrespectful.’

Lewis Hamilton Grand Prix Win (PA)PA Images

Dozens of others comment clown emojis on the post.

The abuse Hamilton has been subjected to comes after British football players Jadon Sancho, Bukayo Saka and Marcus Rashford were racially abused following England’s Euro 2020 final defeat against Italy on July 11.

England captain Harry Kane branded the abuse they’d received as ‘vile’ in a social media post shared in support of his teammates.

If you have been affected by any of the issues in this article and wish to speak to someone in confidence, contact Stop Hate UK by visiting their website www.stophateuk.org/talk

