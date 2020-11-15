unilad
Lewis Hamilton Makes History With Seventh Formula 1 Title Win

by : Cameron Frew on : 15 Nov 2020 12:40
PA Images

Formula 1 racer Lewis Hamilton has won his seventh World Championship, equalling Michael Schumacher’s record.

The Brit is now the sport’s most successful driver, with 94 wins, 97 poles and 163 podium finishes. He also passed the German legend’s number of wins last month.

The record comes after his latest victory in the Turkish Grand Prix today, November 15, which saw him clinch his latest title.

The 35-year-old came out on top of a dramatic race on the Istanbul Park track, with Hamilton making decisive calls on pushing ahead with worn tyres as other racers headed for the pit.

Speaking to Sky Sports after the race, an emotional Hamilton delivered a message to the viewers at home: ‘Never doubt yourself.’

He said: ‘I’m definitely a bit lost for words… I think naturally I have to always start with saying such a huge thank you to all the guys that are here and who are back at both the factories and all our partners for enabling us and giving us this opportunity.’

Hamilton continued: ‘It’s so important for kids out there to hopefully see this and to know… don’t listen to anybody who tells you you can’t achieve something. Dream the impossible, speak it into existence, and you’ve got to work for it, you’ve got to chase it and you’ve got to never give up.’

Schumacher’s seventh title came from the Belgian Grand Prix back in 2004. While many fans were confident in that record lasting for sometime, the racer himself earlier praised Hamilton in 2008, even saying he expected him to beat it.

Lewis HamiltonLewis HamiltonPA Images

As per BBC Sport, Schumacher said: ‘I really rate him very highly… I would think absolutely yes. Records are there to be beaten.’

Hamilton also said after the race: ‘I wouldn’t be able to do this if I didn’t join this team. The journey we’ve been on has been monumental. I’m so proud of them. This is way, way beyond our dreams.’

