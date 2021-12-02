Lewis Hamilton Snaps Back At Claims He’s Been Cheating To Win F1 Title

Alamy

Lewis Hamilton has said he’s been given extra motivation to win the Formula One title after being accused of cheating by Red Bull chief Christian Horner.

Hamilton spoke out about the allegations against Mercedes, for which he drives, ahead of upcoming F1 races in Saudi Arabia and Abu Dhabi in the coming weeks.

His comments came after Horner, the British Team Principal of the Red Bull Racing F1 team, claimed there was social media evidence that pointed to Mercedes using components on its cars which were a ‘clear breach’ of regulations.

Horner accused Mercedes of being boosted by using illegal rear wing parts on its cars, but Hamilton refuted claims of cheating and described such accusations as the ‘worst’ that could be made.

Speaking to The Telegraph, he commented:

We all have egos and that’s what controls our emotions and it is egos fighting each other. There is defence, there is respect. But what is important… I did see someone say something about cheating and that’s the worst claim to make.

Hamilton explained he had called Mercedes senior engineers James Allison and Mike Elliott and told them he ‘really want[s] to know about these things’, explaining they took him ‘through the details of where we are’.

He continued: ‘We have done all these tests and this is where it is. But I don’t like it when people put that out there. I don’t think we have exploited any loophole. [Red Bull] did at the start of the year with their wing and then they changed that rule and now it is much stricter and the wing can’t do anything.’

Hamilton assured that the accusations had not ‘tarnished’ the title fight, but stressed that to allege cheating is ‘the wrong thing to do’.

The F1 driver said the accusations had given him extra motivation to secure the title, noting that he has ‘made every sacrifice [he] could this year’ in order to stay focused. He said: ‘I don’t think I have left anything undone so at this point of the year, there are no regrets.’

Last month, Horner said a protest against Mercedes would be likely in the final two rounds of the title if the team uses a wing with ‘score marks’, which would enable them to reduce drag. Mercedes boss Toto Wolff acknowledged Horner is entitled to ‘his perspective’ though made clear he believes the car is within regulation.