Lewis Hamilton Speaks Out With Message Of Support For LGBTQ+ Community In Hungary
Lewis Hamilton has given his support to the Hungarian LGBTQ+ community as he prepares to race in the country, amid a recent raft of anti-LGBTQ+ laws proposed by the Hungarian government.
In a statement posted to Instagram shortly after his arrival in the country, the seven-time world champion wrote that he wanted to ‘share his support’, describing the new proposal, which would see LGBTQ+ material banned from being distributed to under 18s, as ‘unacceptable, cowardly and misguiding’.
Hamilton added:
Everyone deserves to have the freedom to be themselves, no matter who they love or how they identify.
I urge the people of Hungary to vote in the upcoming referendum to protect the rights of the LGBTQ+ community, they need our support more than ever.
Over the past year the LGBTQ+ community in Hungary has faced growing persecution, with laws passed last year to ban gay marriage and effectively ban adoption by gay couples in the country. The country’s president Viktor Orban last week announced a nationwide referendum on the legislation that would see schools limited in their ability to teach students about homosexuality and transgender issues.
Hamilton’s statement came as Racing Pride, an organisation promoting LGBTQ+ inclusivity in motorsport, urged those participating in the Hungarian Grand Prix this weekend to ‘shine a light on this issue and help inspire those facing discrimination’.
As the most visible face in Formula One and the first and only Black driver to race in the class, Lewis Hamilton has increasingly used his platform to campaign on social issues over the past year. He previously called out fellow drivers and teams for not supporting the Black Lives Matter movement, and has also criticised the lack of diversity within motorsport.
Credits@lewishamilton/Instagram
