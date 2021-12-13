Lewis Hamilton To Be Knighted At Windsor Castle This Week

Alamy

After missing out on the BBC Sports Personality of the Year shortlist, Formula 1 driver Lewis Hamilton will be knighted this week.

Buckingham Palace announced the ceremony this morning, December 13, will take place on Wednesday, December 15, at Windsor Castle. Hamilton was announced to be part of the Queen’s honours list in December last year, and it will finally be made official this week.

The news comes after Hamilton controversially lost his head-to-head race with Max Verstappen in Abu Dhabi on Sunday, December 12.

Hamilton was overtaken by Verstappen in the last lap of the Abu Dhabi Grand Prix, following a controversial decision by race control.

Had Hamilton won, he would’ve broken Michael Schumacher’s record, becoming the only driver to win eight F1 world championships.

Despite the controversial loss, Hamilton and his team ‘gave it absolutely everything and we never gave up’ following the race.

Hamilton’s brother, Nicolas, was quick to share his thoughts, saying Lewis was ‘let down by the sport he has given so much to’.

Nicolas was referencing the decision made by race control following Nicholas Latifi’s crash. Latifi slammed into the barriers during the race and cars were slowed down to clear the track.

This is when Verstappen stopped to put on fresh tires, while Hamilton remained on the track, because the FIA ordered un-lapped cars to remain in their place. The director then changed their mind, which some have argued allowed Verstappen to pass Hamilton.

Hamilton’s brother said of the decision:

The FIA broke their own rules, which is a disgrace to our whole sport. Nevertheless, regardless of being mistreated today, the Hamilton’s were humble in defeat.

While the controversial loss is still being debated, Hamilton will be recognised with another honour this week.

Hamilton will be knighted on Wednesday, and although it’s not clear who from the royal family will be knighting him, other honourees have also been named.

The F1 driver will be knighted alongside David Suchet, the actor known for his work in Poirot, and Donald Runnicles, the general music director for the Deutsche Oper Berlin.

Hamilton is the fourth F1 driver to be awarded a knighthood, with Sir Jackie Stewart, Sir Stirling Moss and Sir Jack Brabham receiving theirs before him.