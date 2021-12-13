Lewis Hamilton’s Brother Brands FIA A ‘Disgrace’ In Scathing Post Following Controversial Loss
Nicolas Hamilton has accused the FIA of having ‘let down’ his older brother Lewis, following his loss in Abu Dhabi.
Yesterday, December 12, Lewis Hamilton went head-to-head with Max Verstappen, in what was anticipated to be Hamilton’s eighth world championship win.
However, in the last lap of the race of the Abu Dhabi Grand Prix, as a result of Nicholas Latifi slamming into the barriers, a safety car being called out, and Verstappen changing his tires, many have since viewed Verstappen’s win as controversial.
Hamilton’s brother, Nicolas, said he thinks Lewis was ‘let down by the sport he has given so much to’ and described the FIA as a ‘disgrace’.
Despite his brother’s loss, Nicolas Hamilton took to Instagram to applaud Lewis, who he deemed the ‘true champion’.
He stated:
The FIA broke their own rules, which is a disgrace to our whole sport. Nevertheless, regardless of being mistreated today, the Hamilton’s were humble in defeat.
My father, the guy who raised us, congratulating Max & his father Jos. People can say what they like, but my Father’s gesture proves all of the doubters & haters wrong & shows who we are as ‘The Hamilton’s’. Proving people wrong is in our DNA, which Lewis does on a daily basis. With utter professionalism & decency in defeat, even though we all know, that he was let down by the sport that he has given so much to.
However, Nicolas concluded by congratulating Max for ‘such a fantastic season from him’.
As a result of Latifi’s crash during the race, cars had to be slowed down to clear the track, which is when Verstappen stopped to put on fresh tires, Express reports. Hamilton remained on the track, after the FIA ordered un-lapped cars to remain in their places.
However, the director then changed their mind, which some suggested aided Verstappen to pass Hamilton.
Two appeals were launched against Red Bull by Toto Wolff, the Mercedes team principal, as a result of Verstappen’s win.
One stipulated that the decisions made around the incident involving the safety car had breached FIA Article 41.12 regulations, and the other accused Verstappen of overtaking under a safety car, MailOnline reports.
Article 41.12 states that ‘any cars that have been lapped by the leader will be required to pass the cars on the lead lap and the safety car’ and ‘once the last lapped car has passed the leader the safety car will return to the pits at the end of the following lap’.
The stewards argued that the rule had been overridden by ‘Article 48.13’ and while not ‘applied fully’, stated that it was ‘mandatory to withdraw the safety car at the end of that lap’.
After hours of discussion in the stewards’ office between the two teams, the complaints were eventually dismissed. Although, Mercedes intend to appeal the decision.
A spokesperson for the racing team stated: ‘We have lodged our intention to appeal Document 58 / the decision of the stewards to dismiss the team’s protest.’
