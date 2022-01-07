Lewis Hamilton’s Childhood Babysitter Shares Wholesome Memories Of The F1 Legend

Alamy/@lewishamilton/Instagram

It’s Lewis Hamilton’s 37th birthday today, and his childhood babysitter has shared some memories to mark the occasion.

Hamilton’s career is a glittering one, with his seven World Drivers’ Championship titles a joint record alongside Michael Schumacher, while he holds the records for the most wins (103), most pole positions (also 103) and most podium finishes (182).

Simply put, there’s been no driver in F1 whose career numbers can compare to Hamilton, and he can lay a strong claim to being the greatest of all time.

However, even the greatest have to start somewhere, and Hamilton’s former babysitter has been sharing some wholesome memories of the legendary F1 driver when he was young.

Per The Sports Rush, Bruce Harris wrote, ‘I remember when I first saw him he was such a chubby boy with really frizzy Afro hair. Whenever we went out with him people always used to comment on it.

‘He used to absolutely look to the neighbours’ theme tune. Where ever he was in the house he would just run to the TV and start dancing in front of it. He just loved it.

‘He was good as gold to look after and I can never remember him crying. He wasn’t a fussy boy either and he’d eat anything you put in front of him and always seemed happy.

‘At that time we had a whippet-cross called Ben and they were always playing together in the garden. It was a lovely time we spent with him and I’m glad the way he’s turned out and we both wish him all the best for the future.’

Harris was Hamilton’s babysitter and used to look after him when he was a toddler.

One of the pictures shared by Harris is currently the F1 driver’s Instagram profile picture, which is a suggestion that the pair are still in touch with each other all these years later.

Pictures of Harris as he is now, along with the memories of Hamilton he has been sharing, are available to view on Reddit, and they serve as a nice reminder that however old you get it’s always worth taking a look back into the past at where you came from.