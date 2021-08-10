Lionel Messi Agrees Contract With PSG

PA Images

Lionel Messi has agreed to a contract offer from Paris Saint-Germain after leaving Barcelona.

The formal two-year deal offered by the French club is said to be worth £25m a year after tax, with Messi’s representatives reportedly having reviewed and carefully considered the offer.

The footballer reportedly also had two other potential options for his next team, but PSG remained the favourites and it has now been confirmed that Messi has agreed to the deal.

After almost two decades with the team, Barcelona announced the Argentine player would be leaving because it was unable to fulfil a contract that had been agreed with Messi due to ‘financial and structural obstacles’.

While speaking at a news conference on Sunday, August 8, Messi hinted that he may move to PSG as he told reporters he ‘had a lot of calls, a lot of interested clubs’, but that the French club was ‘one possibility’.

On the same day, French newspaper L’Equipe reported Messi would travel to Paris to undertake a medical and finalise a deal with PSG.

The footballer cried as he bid farewell to his team at the conference, where he also said that he plans to carry on playing football for as long as possible, Reuters reports.

He expressed hopes to win another Champions League trophy, saying: ‘As long as I go on being competitive and as long as my body responds (I’ll carry on playing). As long as I can, I will carry on competing.’

Messi described leaving Barcelona as ‘the toughest moment’ of his career, adding:

When the club told me, I just froze. This is all like a bucket of cold water has been poured over me and we are still coming to terms with it. When I get home, I’m sure it’ll be even worse. But I’ll be surrounded by my loved ones and I’ll carry on playing football, and when I do so, I’m sure it’ll become a bit easier.

The move to PSG will mark a big turning point for Messi after having spent his entire career so far at Barcelona, where he has scored 672 goals in 778 appearances.