Logan Paul And Floyd Mayweather Fight Rules Have Been Announced And They Are Bizarre

loganpaul/floydmayweather/Instagram

There’s just a few days to go before the hotly anticipated fight between Floyd Mayweather and Logan Paul, and things are ramping up ahead of the bout.

Last night, the fight’s organisers announced the officials rules for the fight, which will see the YouTuber take on the undefeated boxing legend in just his second ever professional match, and it’s fair to say they’ve raised a few eyebrows.

Most notably, there will be no judges for the fight, meaning it won’t be scored and no winner will be declared. Given it’s an exhibition bout, that’s not necessarily a huge surprise, but it has led some fans to question what exactly is the point of the entire exercise if no one will come out victorious at the end of it.

PA Images

Others have pointed out that despite the no-winner rule, Knock-Outs will be allowed, which could lead to a bizarre and not-unthinkable scenario in which one of the fighters manages to get a knockout blow, but technically still won’t have won the fight.

With Mayweather – who is 44 and hasn’t fought in more than two years – defending an undefeated 50-0 record, it’s probably not surprising that the iconic boxer hasn’t been willing to put that zero on the line, no matter how lucrative the pay day.

But fans have been quick to remind him that in the world of social media, everything is remembered, and a surprise ‘victory’ by Paul would still tarnish Mayweather’s record, even if it wasn’t officially part of his record.

‘I mean he’ll still have 50-0 on his Wikipedia page, but everyone will know some YouTube kid knocked his a** out so that doesn’t really matter,’ one user tweeted in response to the rules.

Others commenting on the rules said they were just more evidence of the fact that the upcoming exhibition match is nothing more than a major payday for the two stars, both of whom are expected to net millions of dollars from a base purse and the massive expected Pay-Per-View earnings.

‘No winner just proves they don’t give a f**k about actually fighting. It’s all for $$,’ someone wrote, while another agreed, calling the fight ‘the biggest money grab of all time.’

The recently released rules also confirmed the exhibition bout will consist of eight three minute rounds, and that Paul will be kept to a 190 pound weight limit.

The fight is set to take place on Sunday, June 6, at the Hard Rock Stadium in Miami.

Featured Image Credit: loganpaul/floydmayweather/Instagram

