Logan Paul And Floyd Mayweather Made A Ridiculous Amount Of Money From Last Night’s Fight

Everyone wants to know about the money for this fight. Everyone wants to know what got Floyd to take this fight, was it the money?

I’ll say this, you’re way off with your estimates, and you’ll never know.

I’d probably would have done this fight for free. It’s an iconic opportunity, this is some legacy s***. I’d have done this for free […] But I didn’t take it for free, I’m going to make a good amount.