Logan Paul And Floyd Mayweather Made A Ridiculous Amount Of Money From Last Night’s Fight
Logan Paul and Floyd Mayweather finally faced each other in the ring, and both walked away with a lot of money.
Logan Paul is by no means a professional boxer, but he has managed to cultivate a dedicated audience for his fights. Previously, he had taken on internet celebrity KSI, but the YouTube personality’s greatest fighting challenge came last night in the form of Floyd Mayweather.
While there is some debate about whether Mayweather carried the YouTuber through the fight, there’s no mistaking this was a big money fight for everyone involved.
Speaking about his upcoming earnings and his motivation for taking part in the exhibition match, Mayweather told the Disruptive Entrepreneur podcast:
I can fight a fighter right now and I can guarantee myself $35million (£25m). I can eventually probably make $50million (£36m), for just a regular fight.
Or me and Logan Paul can go out, entertain, have fun and make nine figures $100million (£72m) or more.
The reason for this large increase in pay for the fight is because Mayweather is reportedly taking 50% of the pay-per-view (PPV) revenue. Interestingly, Paul is reportedly making much less than the former boxing champion.
Initially, it was reported that Logan Paul would make $200,000 (USD) and take 5% of the PPV revenue. However, it has been estimated that the YouTuber will end up making around $20m (£14m).
Logan Paul discussed the financial benefits of the fight on the Impaulsive podcast:
Everyone wants to know about the money for this fight. Everyone wants to know what got Floyd to take this fight, was it the money?
I’ll say this, you’re way off with your estimates, and you’ll never know.
I’d probably would have done this fight for free. It’s an iconic opportunity, this is some legacy s***. I’d have done this for free […] But I didn’t take it for free, I’m going to make a good amount.
After the fight, which had no outright winner, Mayweather has seemingly been pleased with his financial return. The former champion noted, ‘When the money comes, we’ll see who’s the real winner.’
Mayweather also lauded himself as committing ‘legalised bank robbery’ by taking on the fight against the YouTuber.
Clearly, both parties are happy with the financial result of the fight even if there are critics of the competition itself.
Featured Image Credit: PA Images
If you have a story you want to tell, send it to UNILAD via [email protected].
Most Read StoriesMost Read
Topics: Sport, Boxing, Floyd Mayweather, Logan Paul, Money, Now