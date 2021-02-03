Logan Paul Announces Floyd Mayweather Fight Is Postponed Due To 'Business Complications' loganpaul/Instagram/floydmayweather/Instagram

Logan Paul’s boxing match against Floyd Mayweather has been postponed due to supposed ‘business complications’.

The YouTuber announced the news of its postponement on his podcast, and stated that while it’s been pushed back, it will definitely still be happening.

The fight was announced back in November and scheduled to take place on February 20.

Taking to Twitter at the time, Mayweather – who is 18 years older than Paul – said, ‘These YouTube girls better find some Barbie dolls to play with cause I’m not the one for the kid games. 3 years ago a fighter from the UFC said my name and I had to put a muzzle on that b*tch. @loganpaul can get the same treatment before I go conquer Japan again.’

However, Mayweather won’t be silencing Paul just yet.

Paul said, ‘The Mayweather fight is pushed [back] which I am completely OK with. The fight’s still happening [but] we want to have a packed arena somewhere and then the business side of things, we have to iron them out.’

He continued:

[Mayweather’s] got a lot of people on his team, [his advisor] Al Haymon got involved, if you know boxing, you know what that means for getting an actual deal done and figuring out a venue. I need as much practice, training, sparring under my belt against this guy. With every day that goes past I get better and he gets older.

In response to rumours over a lack of interest in the fight, Paul insisted, ‘The fight is still happening, so easy with the rumours that there’s no interest. This fight broke every single combat sports record for pre-sale pay-per-view numbers – shattered them.’

Regarding a potential new date, organisers Fanmio announced in a statement last night, ‘After an absolutely tremendous response to the fight announcement, we’re hoping to announce a new date very soon along with some new exciting details.’

As it stands, Paul only has two professional boxing matches under his belt, both of which were against fellow YouTuber KSI. The pair drew the first, and KSI won the rematch.

Meanwhile, Mayweather had a 50-0 record as of his retirement in 2017. His final match was against the ‘b*tch’ he refers to in his tweet to Paul, UFC star Conor McGregor. The Irishman called him out for a boxing match despite having zero professional boxing experience.

Logan isn’t the only member of the Paul family taking on the fighting world – his young brother Jake is trying to break into the world of UFC, and has called out several professional fighters in the process.

The 24-year-old is set to fight Ben Askren as Triller Fight Club’s main event in April.