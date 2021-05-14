Logan Paul Proves His Boxing Talent By Demolishing Four Former Athletes In A Row

Logan Paul/ YouTube

The Paul brothers have faced their fair share of doubters when it comes to their boxing credentials, but now Logan has attempted to prove his worth, by taking on not one, not two, but three former NFL players.

These weren’t just any NFL players either, Logan was taking on four of the Gronkowski brothers – one of the most famous families in the sport.

Advert 10

Unfortunately, the only currently active NFL player, Rob Gronkowski – a four time Super Bowl winner currently with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers – was kept on the side-lines participating as a referee, although its not clear whether that was for his own safety or for Logan’s.

Logan Paul/YouTube

The four other brothers, Dan, Chris, Glenn and Gordie, all stepping up into the ring in the hopes of landing a few jabs on the YouTuber, and let’s just say they didn’t have much success.

In a video posted to YouTube, it soon becomes clear that despite some tough talk, the brothers were no match for Logan, who rocks each of them without too much trouble.

Advert 10

Glenn, a former New England Patriot tight end, goes first, and to be fair he sticks it out as best he can despite being outmatched. After that, things go quickly downhill. Former Broncos fullback Chris gets backed into a corner pretty early on, while the third brother to step up, Dan – another former Patriots tight end – gets laid out within seconds.

Last and maybe least goes Gordie, the only one of the brothers not to play in the NFL. Gordie takes an absolute pummelling from Logan, riding it out until his brother Rob steps in to break things up.

All in all, it wasn’t a great showing from the Gronkowskis, and Logan says as much, asking his team ‘we came all the way for that? 2,500 miles?’ Of course, it’s one thing to take on NFL players at boxing, but it’d be interesting to see Logan take on NFL players at football, the sport they actually play…

Advert 10

Rob himself gave respect to Logan, saying he’d been ‘entertained’ by the spectacle, while also giving credit to his brothers for stepping into the ring. But he threw out a warning, too, telling him ‘don’t think you’re gonna be champ for too long ‘cos maybe one day I’m gonna be coming for you.’

Logan is set to take on the undefeated Floyd Mayweather in a blockbuster bout in Las Vegas next month, and while the YouTuber may have proved he can take on some of the NFL’s biggest beasts, it remains to be seen whether training sessions like these will be any use as he prepares to take on one of the greatest boxers to ever step in the ring.