Logan Paul Hits Back At Accusation Floyd Mayweather Knocked Him Out And Held Him Up
YouTuber-turned-boxer Logan Paul has denied that he was knocked out by Floyd Mayweather.
Following their fight on Sunday, June 6, neither Mayweather or Paul proved victorious as, due to the match being an exhibition, both boxers could only win by successfully knocking the other one out.
Both Paul and Mayweather went eight rounds with each other, leaving many people shocked that boxing champion Mayweather didn’t exactly defeat his rookie opponent.
However, in the wake of Sunday’s match, some boxing fans alleged Mayweather did in fact KO Paul, but held him up afterwards so the pair could continue boxing.
The clip shows the moment Mayweather punches his 26-year-old opponent in the side of the head, followed by Paul looking like he was about to hit the ground. He appears to collapse onto Mayweather, who then looks as if he held Paul up.
The topic remains up for debate, however, as some people believe he was held up, while others branded Paul as ‘perfectly fine’.
Paul himself as since responded to the allegations, and told those making the claims to ‘shut the f*ck up’.
Taking to Instagram, he said in a video shared yesterday, June 7:
The morning after the fight, not too shabby for fighting the best. I’m seeing this narrative going around where there’s one part of the fight where Floyd punched me and I kind of leaned down a little bit. It looks like I kind of went limp, and people are trying to spin it and say that he knocked me out and caught me, and kept me up to keep the fight going to the eighth round.
Shut the f*ck up, just shut the f*ck up, stop trying to discredit what happened last night.
He continued, ‘Make no mistake, he got a lot of good punches in. There’s a couple of photos where I got f*cked up a couple of shots. I didn’t know my face could make that shape, but I was never rocked, and I never blacked out, never obviously got knocked out. He never held up, he tried to take me out but he couldn’t. It was great.’
Meanwhile, Mayweather said he could have KO’d Paul if he wanted to. The 44-year-old said, as per Boxing News 24, ‘I could have pressed real, real hard and thrown some crazy combinations. […] His goal was to survive and that was a win for him.’
From the looks of the punch he landed on Paul, you can’t deny the amateur did well to stay up.
Featured Image Credits: Hoops Plug/YouTube/Foot_Basket/Twitter
If you have a story you want to tell, send it to UNILAD via [email protected].
Most Read StoriesMost Read
Topics: Celebrity, Boxing, Controversy, Floyd Mayweather, Logan Paul, Sport