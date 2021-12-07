Logan Paul Slams ‘Beautiful’ Tommy Fury After Withdrawing From Jake Paul Fight
Jake Paul’s older brother, Logan, has rinsed Tommy Fury for having to pull out of his fight after becoming unwell.
The boxing match with Jake in Tampa, Florida, was set to be the headline fight of Tyson Fury’s little brother’s career, with The Gypsy King having even threatened Tommy that he would have to give up the family name if he lost.
Despite being ‘heartbroken’ for having to call off the fight, which was set to take place on December 18, Tommy has since been grilled by Logan Paul, who took to Instagram to lay into the Love Island star, calling his withdrawal predictable.
Logan said he ‘woke up this morning feeling really bad’ for his brother, over Tommy having ‘backed out’.
You can watch it here:
Loading…
He said:
Which, by the way, didn’t we see f***ing coming?
Tommy?! Urghhh. It’s a good thing you’re beautiful, you sexy blue-eyed beast, ’cause you are a p***y.
Good news though Tommy, you’ve been replaced buddy, sorry. That’s what happens when you fumble the bag, ya b***h.
Jake is now set to fight Tyron Woodley at the Amelia Arena instead.
Just 12 days before he was set to fight Jake, Tommy revealed that he had been forced to withdraw after contracting a ‘bacterial chest infection’ and suffering from a ‘broken rib’.
Tommy, who was expected by many as being set to win the fight with Jake, said he had wanted ‘this fight to happen more than anything’, and was now just ‘regretfully putting [his] focus on recovery and a further reschedule date’.
If you have a story you want to tell, send it to UNILAD via [email protected]
Most Read StoriesMost Read
Topics: Sport, Boxing, Jake Paul, Logan Paul, Now, Tommy Fury, Tyson Fury
Creditsand 1 other
Logan Paul/Instagram